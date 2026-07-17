Yaxel Lendeborg Makes Feelings Clear About Draymond Green Training Camp Warning

Earlier this week at the NBA Summer League, Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg made a recruitment pitch to LeBron James.

It looked like a harmless act by Lendeborg, but Draymond Green wasn’t too pleased with the rookie. Green even warned the Michigan product that he will “rein the rookie in” at training camp.

Speaking to Ron Kroichick of The San Francisco Chronicle, Lendeborg responded to Green’s remarks and made his feelings clear about the warning.

“I got a little nervous,” Lendeborg said. “I don’t know what he’s talking about, man. He could be hinting at a lot of different things. Hopefully it’s not the (rookie) hazing. I hope we keep that at a minimum. I hope it’s just like, ‘Yeah, I got you. This is what you should and shouldn’t do.’ So I’m a little worried, but hopefully everything goes well.”

Lendeborg didn’t know how to interpret Green’s comments, which was the consensus among Warriors fans on social media. The veteran understands that the 23-year-old rookie would be his heir apparent, but things could get awkward, especially how their relationship started after draft night.

It also doesn’t help that Lendeborg played for Michigan while Green suited for rivals Michigan State in college.

What Did Draymond Green Say About Yaxel Lendeborg?

After Yaxel Lendeborg’s viral recruitment pitch to LeBron James, Draymond Green discussed it on his podcast. Green looked like he was annoyed with Lendeborg talking about the Golden State Warriors trying to sign James, calling the pitch “pointless.”

The four-time NBA champion then warned Lendeborg that he’ll be “reining him in” at training camp, though technically, Green is still a free agent at the moment.

“I think the pitch is pointless, but it’s fine,” Green said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Training camp is coming soon enough, and you know, gotta rein the rookie in a little bit, you know, teach him a few things. Training camp’s coming soon enough. … I think you all know why I’m hinting at training camp. It’ll get here soon enough, Yax. Enjoy all your media.”

It’s not the first warning message from Green to Lendeborg this season. Green assured the rookie that his hazing is coming after claiming that he didn’t reply to his draft night message last month.

Yaxel Lendeborg in the Summer League

In five Summer League games, Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 16.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals. Lendeborg also leads all rookies in the Summer League at Box Plus/Minus, as per analyst Logan Adams.

With a BPM of 15.9, Lendeborg has the most contribution on the court among rookies, including Darryn Peterson, Graham Ike, Cameron Boozer and Kingston Flemings. He looks more than ready to contribute right away next season.