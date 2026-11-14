Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg Sends Honest Message After 38-Point Loss to Spurs

On Friday, the Golden State Warriors suffered a humiliating loss to the San Antonio Spurs. They lost by 38 points as Yaxel Lendeborg learned a humbling lesson facing Victor Wembanyama and company.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Lendeborg was baffled by his performance in the Warriors’ 123-85 loss. He finished with three points and seven rebounds, going 1-for-13 from the field.

“I don’t have nothing to learn, bro,” Lendeborg said. “We got the sh*t beat out of us. I don’t know what to learn, man. I was flustered the entire game, man. Couldn’t make a damn layup, a layup. I don’t even know, man. It’s obviously the defending West champs. They’re the hottest team in the league.”

The rookie forward also admitted being a bit scared of Wembanyama, who had 12 points and 12 rebounds in 21 minutes.

The Warriors dropped to 8-5, while the Spurs extended their winning streak to 11 and are now atop the Western Conference standings at 11-2.

Yaxel Lendeborg This Season

Before Friday’s game, Yaxel Lendeborg was feeling pretty confident ahead of their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

Lendeborg even told the reporters that they had a game plan against Victor Wembanyama. It clearly didn’t work, and Lendeborg was scrambling for answers after the game.

Nevertheless, the 24-year-old rookie was playing like a veteran in his first 12 games of the season. He was averaging 21.7 points per game on 51.8 percent shooting before Friday’s nightmare performance.

The Michigan product has revitalized the Warriors, especially Steph Curry, before he suffered an oblique abdominal injury.

With Curry out for at least two weeks, Lendeborg has to shake what happened in San Antonio and bounce back for their next game.

They visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday before back-to-back games against the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies on November 18 and 19, respectively.

Steph Curry Back in Golden State Amid Injury

Last Wednesday, Steph Curry suffered an abdominal injury in the first quarter of their game against the Houston Rockets. Curry underwent an MRI and was ruled out for at least two weeks.

The two-time MVP was in San Antonio early Friday before flying back to Golden State before the nationwide FAA grounding.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Curry has already started his rehab process with Rick Celebrini, who is the Warriors’ director of sports medicine and performance.

It’s unclear if Curry will get cleared in two weeks, but head coach Steve Kerr told “Willard and Dibs” on 95.7 The Game that the four-time champ’s injury could have been much worse.