Yaxel Lendeborg lost another game on Wednesday night, but he left with something he will keep. Kyrie Irving signed a jersey after the game and told an attendant to give it to the Golden State Warriors rookie. Irving said Lendeborg has shown him “unconditional love” for years, per Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Irving on Lendeborg

Lendeborg has said many times that Irving was his favorite player growing up. Irving knew it. He explained why the gesture mattered.

“He’s been an advocate and a support of Kyrie FC,” Irving said. “It’s like a fan club I have, like additional support, unconditional love that he had even before he got into the league. That was cool.”

Irving also admitted he did not know Lendeborg well at first. That changed once he watched him play.

“I didn’t really know much about him. Watched him in college a little bit,” Irving said. “I kind of fell in love with his game, his skillset, and what he’s able to do out there.”

A Silver Lining for the Golden State Warriors Rookie

The gift came at the end of a rough week for Lendeborg. He scored a career-low three points against the San Antonio Spurs and blamed himself afterward. He even cut off his hair for a fresh start. The shots did not fall against Dallas, either, as he finished 6-of-18.

The Warriors did not fare much better. The Dallas Mavericks beat them 116-94. Irving finished with 21 points, five assists and three steals in 29 minutes. Cooper Flagg scored 33.

Irving is 34 years old, and Lendeborg is a rookie who grew up watching him. For one moment after the loss, the jersey brought them together.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have lost four straight with Stephen Curry out. They have one more chance to avoid getting swept on this road trip, Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Lendeborg will pack the jersey and keep going.