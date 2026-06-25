Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg Sends Strong Message After NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors held the 11th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and spent the weeks leading up to Tuesday night evaluating every possible direction. Multiple teams reportedly attempted to trade up ahead of Golden State to grab their target. The Warriors stayed put, held their ground, and made the pick they wanted.

Yaxel Lendeborg is heading to the Bay Area. And he made sure everyone knew how he felt about it.

The Michigan forward took to social media after the selection, and his reaction is exactly what Warriors fans were hoping to see from their new lottery pick.

Lendeborg’s Post

Lendeborg posted on X following the pick, expressing his excitement about joining a franchise built around one of the greatest players in NBA history. The enthusiasm came through clearly. This is a player who is genuinely thrilled about where he landed, and that energy will matter in a Warriors locker room that has leaned heavily on veteran experience in recent years.

For a team that needs immediate contributions from its new lottery pick, having a rookie who is fired up to be there from day one is a good starting point.

Who Lendeborg Is

Lendeborg’s path to the NBA was anything but conventional. He began his college career at Arizona Western College, spending three seasons there before making the jump to Division I with UAB. After two seasons with the Blazers, he entered the transfer portal and tested the draft waters. He ultimately committed to Michigan, where he became a central figure in the Wolverines’ run to the 2026 national championship.

In his final college season, Lendeborg appeared in 40 games. He averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. He shot 51.5 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from three. Lendeborg won Big Ten Player of the Year and helped Michigan claim a national title. By the time draft night arrived, he was one of the most decorated and experienced prospects in the entire class.

What It Means for the Warriors

Golden State needed a two-way wing who could contribute immediately alongside Stephen Curry. Lendeborg checks that box as well as anyone available at No. 11. Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. described him as a player who can guard positions one through five. He can also handle ball-handler responsibilities when needed. That versatility is something the Warriors have been missing.

With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody unavailable until around the All-Star break, Lendeborg will see meaningful minutes from the start of the season. His reaction after being drafted suggests he is ready for exactly that.

Final Word for the Warriors

Yaxel Lendeborg is excited to be a Warrior. The feeling around Chase Center appears to be mutual.

Summer league comes next. Warriors fans will not have to wait long to see their new lottery pick in action.