Warriors Rookie Has New Stephen Curry Goal After Viral Draft Comments

Yaxel Lendeborg has gone from rooting against Stephen Curry to hoping the four-time NBA champion becomes his best friend.

That didn’t take long.

Just days after the Golden State Warriors selected him with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Lendeborg delivered another memorable moment during his introductory press conference on Friday at Chase Center.

“They put my locker right next to Steph Curry,” Lendeborg said, per ESPN’s Anthony Slater. “I know we got a lot of work to do to become best friends.”

For a rookie who once openly admitted he rooted against Curry, it was the perfect sequel.

From Stephen Curry Hater to Locker Neighbor

Lendeborg introduced himself to Warriors fans on draft night with remarkable honesty.

Growing up in Ohio after his family moved from Puerto Rico when he was 2 years old, Lendeborg rooted for the Cleveland Cavaliers during their legendary NBA Finals rivalry with Golden State.

That meant cheering for Kyrie Irving.

And rooting against Curry.

“In 2016, I’m a big Kyrie Irving guy,” Lendeborg admitted after hearing his name called. “So I used to hate Steph Curry.”

The comment immediately made the rounds on social media.

Fortunately for Lendeborg, Curry appreciated the humor.

Warriors Superstar Had the Perfect Comeback

Rather than taking offense, Curry welcomed his newest teammate with a playful response on social media.

“Let’s go! Welcome to the Bay! I’m going to work hard to be your new favorite player,” Curry wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

It quickly became one of the most wholesome interactions of draft week.

Lendeborg later explained that his opinion of Curry had already changed after attending the Warriors’ Play-In Tournament game against the Los Angeles Clippers in April, where he had the opportunity to meet the future Hall of Famer.

“Now that I’m actually going to be able to be on the same team with him, play and actually learn so much from him, it means a lot,” Lendeborg said after the draft.

“He’s a very great guy, genuine person. It’s going to be an honor to be able to watch what he does in person.”

Friday’s locker assignment means that education will begin immediately.

Draymond Green Joined the Trash Talk

Curry wasn’t the only Warriors veteran paying attention.

Lendeborg also joked on draft night that he had never been “too fond” of Draymond Green because of the longtime Michigan-Michigan State rivalry.

Green eventually fired back in classic fashion.

Responding to one of Lendeborg’s Instagram Stories showing off the championship ring he won during Michigan’s national title run, Green wrote:

“It’s 6 am…. From the south of France… Your coach not like mines… very cute 6-month ring doe!”

He finished the message with one final reminder of where his college loyalty remains.

“GO GREEN!!!!”

The exchange was vintage Green — competitive, witty and rooted in one of college basketball’s fiercest rivalries.

Warriors Drafted More Than NBA-Ready Talent

The jokes have made Lendeborg an instant fan favorite.

The Warriors, however, drafted him because they believe he can help immediately.

Widely regarded as one of the most NBA-ready prospects in the 2026 draft class, the Michigan standout brings rebounding, playmaking, defensive versatility and maturity to a veteran roster trying to maximize Curry’s championship window alongside Jimmy Butler and Green.

General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. emphasized throughout the pre-draft process that Golden State wanted players capable of contributing right away rather than long-term developmental projects.

Lendeborg checks every one of those boxes.

He also appears to be fitting into the locker room just as quickly.

A few months ago, he was rooting against Curry and trading barbs with Green from afar.

Now his locker sits beside one future Hall of Famer, another has already welcomed him with playful trash talk, and Lendeborg has a new offseason goal.

Becoming Stephen Curry’s best friend might be his toughest assignment yet.