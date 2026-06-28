Houston Rockets Star Alperen Sengun Catches Stray From NBA Rookie

One of the NBA’s best young stars today is Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun.

The 23-year-old big man is already a two-time All-Star, averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks last season. He helped the Rockets make the playoffs as the fifth seed.

However, the Rockets suffered a disappointing exit at the hands of the Luka Doncic-less Los Angeles Lakers in the first round. Sengun put up 20.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks in six games.

Alperen Sengun Catches Stray From Philadelphia 76ers Rookie

In a now-viral video from NBA 2KL, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Labaron Philon Jr. was asked which player he would like to cross over next season.

Philon initially named Tre Johnson of the Washington Wizards, whom he played with at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri.

“It’d probably be Tre Johnson,” Philon said, via BasketNews. “He’s a former teammate of mine. If there is a chance, I’m definitely trying to cross him.”

The 20-year-old guard then suddenly added Alperen Sengun, bringing up what TikTok has been saying about the Houston Rockets big man.

“If it’s a superstar, I’m taking Alperen Sengun,” Philon said. “I’ve been on TikTok a lot and you know, people out there saying he’s playing like he has a refrigerator on his back.”

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The rookie might have his hands full next season when the Sixers face the Rockets.

Nevertheless, Philon did praise Sengun’s game, though it wouldn’t be surprising if the two-time All-Star had already set his sights on dropping a monster game or two versus Philly.

According to Ben DuBose of USA Today’s Rockets Wire, Sengun will have a busy offseason with the Turkish national team. He is set to play for Turkey in the upcoming window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament.

Sengun will be joined by plenty of players with NBA experience like Adem Bona, Cedi Osman, Furkan Kormaz, Malachi Flynn and Omer Yurtseven.

Labaron Philon Jr. Called Steal of the Draft

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Labaron Philon Jr. with the No. 22 pick of the 2026 NBA draft. Philon was projected to be a lottery pick by some analysts, so his fall was a bit surprising.

Will Rucker of Liberty Ballers believes in Philon’s potential, comparing him to Sixers All-Star Tyrese Maxey, who was the 21st pick of the 2020 NBA draft.

“This type of steal should remind fans of landing Tyrese Maxey back in 2020 as Philon has the upside to be that caliber of player and will immediately vault himself into Sixth Man of the Year conversations if given the opportunity to do so,” Rucker wrote.

Philon was also compared to other guards like Lou Williams, Tony Parker, Darius Garland and even some Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. His upside comes from his scoring, ball-handling and shot creation.

However, Maxey and VJ Edgecombe are already occupying the Sixers’ starting backcourt, though having another option in Philon is a great problem to have.