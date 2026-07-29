Alperen Sengun Breaks Silence on Rumored Rift With Kevin Durant

The Houston Rockets failed to advance past the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs. They were outplayed by a Luka Doncic-less Los Angeles Lakers and were eliminated in six games.

Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson had amazing seasons as individuals, but the Rockets’ chemistry possibly took a hit midway through the campaign.

Durant’s alleged burner account messages leaked on social media during the All-Star break. Some of the remarks were critical of his Rockets teammates, such as Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr.

Alperen Sengun on Kevin Durant

Speaking on Socrates Dergi, Alperen Sengun opened up about his relationship with Kevin Durant and addressed the rumored rift between them.

“A perception suddenly formed out of nowhere,” Sengun said, via EuroHoops. “I’ve never had an argument with KD, not even once. We’ve never raised our voices at each other. We always talk, and we always talk after games, too. We especially talked after games we lost. Like, ‘What are we doing wrong?’ I specifically would ask him, ‘What do we need to do? Where do you think we made mistakes today? Why didn’t it work out?’ I ask him, and he answers. These things always happen, but like I said, because we’re people who hate losing… you can see that on our faces during games.”

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Sengun also addressed coach Ime Udoka’s comments about his pick-and-roll defense. He clarified that there’s no strain in their relationship at all, and he welcomes criticism from his coach.

The Rockets are set to return with nearly the same core next season in a very loaded Western Conference. They have to contend with top teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, plus the East might have a better crop of contenders after LeBron James joined the Philadelphia 76ers.

Houston Rockets This Offseason

One of the glaring needs for the Houston Rockets entering the offseason was a playmaker. Fred VanVleet is set to return from a knee injury, but there are going to be adjustments on his part at the start of the season.

Alperen Sengun, Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson did an admirable job running the Rockets’ offense last season. However, the Rockets ensured that they have more playmakers next season, as well as shooting.

Two of their free agent signings address both, as per NBA.com. Marcus Smart, in addition to his top defense, is a solid backup point guard and can be a streaky shooter. Bogdan Bogdanovic is more of a shooter, but he has also run the point at times in his career in the NBA and with Serbia.

The Rockets also re-signed Isaiah Crawford, Tari Eason and Jae’Sean Tate to new contracts. And in terms of departures, they traded Dorian Finney-Smith to the Charlotte Hornets while Josh Okogie signed with the Utah Jazz in free agency.