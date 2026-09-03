Houston Rockets Make $208M Amen Thompson Contract Extension Decision

The Houston Rockets are moving forward with young star Amen Thompson as the franchise centerpiece, as it was announced that the team has signed the wing to a five-year, $208 million contract extension.

Thompson, entering his fourth season in the league after being selected fourth overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, was up for a new deal, but many expected the Rockets to wait to sign him to a max contract extension. However, Houston is planting their flag in Thompson, now making him one of a few players from the 2023 Draft class to earn a massive payday.

The 23-year-old defensive monster played a big role for the Rockets this past season. In 79 games, he averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals on 53.4% shooting.

Thompson is one of the best defensive players in the NBA. He was named to the 2024-25 All-Defensive team and has finished fifth and eighth in the past two Defensive Player of the Year voting totals.

Houston Rockets Sign Amen Thompson To Contract Extension

On Thursday morning, Shams Charania of ESPN announced the news of the Rockets signing Thompson to a new massive contract extension.

“Just in: Houston Rockets’ Amen Thompson has agreed to a five-year, $208 million rookie-scale contract extension with the franchise, sources tell ESPN. The new deal includes a 10% trade kicker,” he wrote in a post on X.

Coming off the best season of his young career, Thompson is now set to earn more than $40 million annually after signing the new contract.

“Last season, Thompson was also among nine NBA players to average at least 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists; as the youngest to join a list including teammate Alperen Sengun, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Scottie Barnes, Jalen Johnson, Paolo Banchero, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum,” Charania continued.

Houston has already made a financial commitment to Sengun, and now, with Thompson under contract for the foreseeable future, has found the duo that will lead them through the end of the decade.

Thompson, 23, has been an ascending multi-position player for the Rockets since becoming their No. 4 overall pick in 2023. He led the NBA in minutes played last season while averaging career highs in points (18.3), assists (5.3) and steals (1.5) and ranking eighth in total steals… https://t.co/TU0cgb3ROx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 3, 2026

“Thompson, 23, has been an ascending multi-position player for the Rockets since becoming their No. 4 overall pick in 2023. He led the NBA in minutes played last season while averaging career highs in points (18.3), assists (5.3) and steals (1.5) and ranking eighth in total steals and fourth in loose ball recoveries,” the insider added.

Though there were questions about Thompson on the offensive side of the ball, he proved doubters wrong this past season. He was thrust into a ball-handling role for most of the year after Fred VanVleet went down, and finished with the highest production of his career on the offensive side of the ball.

Where Does Houston Go From Here?

After signing Thompson to a contract extension, the Rockets look poised to move forward with him, Sengun, Tari Eason, and Jabari Smith Jr.

Each of those players is now under contract for at least the next three years, and with all 25 years old or younger, Houston has made a big financial commitment to this core.

The Rockets have a few other players under contract for the next one or two seasons, but amid Kevin Durant’s uncertainty with the franchise, the front office appears to going all-in on the young players.

The Rockets lost in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs to the Los Angeles Lakers. It was a disappointing showing for the team, as while they were dealing with injuries, they were heavy favorites to at least get to the second round.