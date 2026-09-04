Kevin Durant Has Message for Amen Thompson After $208 Million Rockets Deal

Kevin Durant did not need many words to make his feelings known after the Houston Rockets committed $208 million to Amen Thompson.

Thompson agreed to a five-year rookie-scale extension with Houston on September 3, and Durant responded to the news on his Instagram Story with an emphatic message for his younger Rockets teammate.

“Don’t wanna hear a word, everything on twin all year,” Durant wrote over an ESPN graphic announcing Thompson’s deal.

The reaction carries considerably more weight than a routine congratulations from a teammate. Houston has now made one of the NBA’s most versatile young players a major part of its long-term future, while Durant is making it clear that the expectations surrounding Thompson have changed along with his paycheck.

Kevin Durant Backs Amen Thompson After Rockets’ $208 Million Commitment

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Thompson’s extension is worth $208 million over five years and includes a 10% trade kicker. The Rockets later officially announced the extension.

Thompson earned that commitment after producing his best NBA season yet.

The 23-year-old averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals while starting all 79 of his appearances during the 2025-26 season. He also led the NBA in minutes played.

Rockets general manager Rafael Stone pointed specifically to Thompson’s two-way impact and development when Houston announced the agreement.

“Amen represents everything we want our organization to be about,” Stone said in the team’s announcement, adding that Thompson has improved “in every facet of his game.”

Durant’s response offered a less formal version of essentially the same endorsement.

Thompson has already established himself as one of Houston’s most important defenders, earning First Team All-Defense recognition in 2024-25. His offensive responsibilities also expanded substantially last season, when he spent significant time handling point-guard duties.

That combination helps explain why Houston was willing to make such a significant investment before Thompson’s rookie deal expired.

Amen Thompson Contract Adds to Rockets’ Long-Term Core

The Thompson extension also gives the Rockets unusual clarity around a young group they hope can remain together well beyond Durant’s current window.

Houston has now reached multiyear extensions with Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason. Thompson’s new contract runs through the 2031-32 season.

Durant, meanwhile, agreed to a two-year, $90 million extension with Houston before last season and holds a player option for 2027-28.

That creates two overlapping timelines for the Rockets.

Durant remains the established superstar Houston can build around while pursuing a championship now. Thompson, Sengun and the rest of the younger core give the franchise a chance to maintain a contender after Durant’s tenure eventually ends.

Thompson’s development could determine how smoothly those timelines intersect.

He was one of only nine NBA players last season to average at least 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists, according to ESPN, and was the youngest member of a group that also included Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum.

Houston has now paid Thompson like a player it expects to keep climbing.

Judging by Durant’s first public reaction to the $208 million deal, he expects the same thing.