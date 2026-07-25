Houston Rockets Announce Signing of Athletic Small Forward

On Friday, the Houston Rockets announced their latest signing of the 2026 NBA offseason.

In an official press release, the Rockets confirmed the addition of young, athletic small forward Julian Phillips to their roster heading into training camp.

“The Houston Rockets today announced they have signed free agent forward Julian Phillips,” the team announced. “At the 2023 NBA Draft Combine, Phillips recorded the highest standing vertical leap (36.0 inches) and the best max vertical leap (43.0 inches) of any participant. He was a McDonald’s All-American in 2022.”

The Rockets didn’t reveal any details about Phillips’ contract, but Rory Maher of HoopsRumors believes it was a non-guaranteed training camp deal. Maher added that Phillips could fight for a roster spot against JD Davison and Oscar Tshiebwe.

Julian Phillips’ NBA Career

After one season at Tennessee, Julian Phillips entered the 2023 NBA draft. He was selected 35th overall by the Boston Celtics, but he was immediately traded to the Chicago Bulls via the Washington Wizards.

In his first season in Chicago, Phillips averaged 2.2 points in 40 games, spending time with the Bulls’ G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. He spent a total of two and a half seasons in Chicago before getting traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves at last season’s deadline.

Phillips was part of the Ayo Dosunmu trade, making 13 appearances for the Timberwolves. He has career averages of 3.6 points and 1.5 rebounds on 42.4% shooting from the field. He’s one of the most athletic young players in the league, but he has yet to get a real opportunity.

It will be interesting to see if Phillips can earn a spot on the Houston Rockets’ roster next season. He’s eligible for a two-way contract, though the Rockets’ salary cap situation limits their options.

Houston Rockets This Offseason

The Houston Rockets haven’t had the biggest offseason in the NBA since they really didn’t need to add anything outside shooting and backup playmaking. Fred VanVleet, who missed the entirety of last season due to a knee injury, is expected to be healthy next season and will help on both needs.

The Rockets also added Bogdan Bogdanovic and Marcus Smart, who are both capable of shooting from beyond the arc and being a secondary playmaker. They brought back Jae’Sean Tate and Tari Eason, but they lost Josh Okogie in free agency and traded Dorian Finney-Smith to the Charlotte Hornets.

As for rookies, the Rockets have signed Bruce Thornton and Isaiah Crawford. They even added Quadir Copeland on a two-way deal, joining Tristen Newton. They still have one more two-way spot left, so Julian Phillips and Oscar Tshiebwe could be fighting for it at training camp.