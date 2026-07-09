Houston Rockets Announce Signing of Sharpshooting Veteran Guard

The Houston Rockets are being patient this offseason despite their disappointing first-round exit in the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Their biggest move of the summer so far is agreeing to a five-year, $81.5 million contract extension with Tari Eason. They also reportedly agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with free agent guard Marcus Smart, as per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

As for departures, the Rockets traded Dorian Finney-Smith to the Charlotte Hornets in a salary dump. They are also set to lose Josh Okogie to the Utah Jazz.

Houston Rockets Announce Signing of Veteran Shooter

The Houston Rockets needed to improve ball-handling depth and shooting, and general manager Rafael Stone did just that with the addition of Marcus Smart. He’s a reliable ball-handler and playmaker when needed, and his shooting has improved over the years.

That signing isn’t official yet, but the Rockets confirmed the arrival of Bogdan Bogdanovic, via press release. They also welcomed him to Houston with a post on social media, revealing that he signed a one-year deal.

“OFFICIAL: The Houston Rockets today announced they have signed free agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. H-Town, help us welcome @bogdanbogdanovic to the city,” the Rockets wrote.

While terms weren’t disclosed in the press release, Spotrac reported that Bogdanovic will earn $3. 88 million next season. He will have a cap hit of $2.45 million and won’t be eligible for trade until December 15, 2026.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported Bogdanovic joining the Rockets last week.

“Free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. Rockets executives recruited Bogdanovic tonight and now land an established, playoff-tested shooter for his 10th NBA season,” Charania tweeted.

Bogdanovic was initially linked to the Denver Nuggets before signing with the Rockets. He’s coming off an injury-riddled season, averaging 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23 games with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 33-year-old veteran shot just 34.7% from 3-point range last season, but he’s a career 38.1% shooter from beyond the arc. He’s also a secondary playmaker for Serbia in international competitions behind Nikola Jokic.

NBA Fans React to Bogdanovic to Houston

Here are some of the reactions to Bogdan Bogdanovic signing with the Houston Rockets on X, formerly known as Twitter.

@SamPeterToT: “I think playoff-tested shooting is one of the biggest small moves you can make.”

@deven_tiwary: “Rockets finally get more shooting. Maybe this offense looks a little better next season.”

@BinkleyHoops: “I’ve always liked his game. Didn’t play a lot last season for the Clippers, but a career 38 percent 3-point shooter.”

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@_notthatserius_: “Finally some shooters. Love Tari on defense but good god he was horrible from beyond the arc when it mattered most.”

@sirdavepeterson: “Welcome to H-Town Bogi 🤘🏾 We always got room for somebody who can knock down shots.”

@HuffIsaiah1015: “Hopefully he can be a consistent shooter.”

Bogdanovic is expected to come off the bench next season, providing scoring, playmaking and shooting.