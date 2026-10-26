Houston Rockets Get Bad Injury News On Marcus Smart

The Houston Rockets will be missing former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart for a short stretch this season due to an injury.

Smart is listed as out due to a left forearm strain for the Rockets’ Monday game against the Atlanta Hawks in Houston.

The Rockets have listed Smart as day-to-day and questionable for upcoming games. The team has not disclosed the specific on-court play or mechanical trigger that caused the strain yet.

Acute forearm strains typically occur when muscles or tendons are overstretched or torn from repetitive, forceful wrist movements, sudden hyperextension, or direct contact while battling for position on the court.

After playing with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, Smart signed a two-year contract with the Rockets in July as a veteran boost off the bench.

What The Rockets Are Missing From Marcus Smart?

Smart made a splashy regular-season debut as a backup guard, providing an efficient scoring punch with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 2 rebounds, and 2 assists in 26 minutes to help anchor a 128–110 victory vs. the Dallas Mavericks

He struggled with his shot against the San Antonio Spurs, recording 5 points on a rough 1-for-6 shooting night from the floor, though he contributed 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal in 21 minutes during a tight 114-110 win.

Smart did not play against the Hawks on Saturday after being downgraded on the injury report with a left forearm issue. The Rockets won the game 121-114 to remain a perfect 3-0 on the year.

Marcus Smart Gets Massive Praise From Houston Rockets Head Coach

Marcus Smart’s value does not come mostly on the offensive end. He is a defensive player and he can derail any opposing player’s offense.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, who also coached Smart during his stint with the Boston Celtics a few years ago, knows this and he is proud to see the veteran guard continue to bring two-way impact in Houston.

“He’s really cerebral on both sides of the ball and has played in big games. His experience, and the edge and toughness that he brings every night, is going to be invaluable for us,” Udoka said. ”Nights where maybe Fred (VanVleet) can’t play back-to-back early in the season, it’s great to have another point guard out there that’s gone through the fire.”

“His experience…is going to be invaluable for us.”

Smart primarily runs the second unit as a sparkplug off the bench and is the first in line to step into the starting lineup whenever Fred VanVleet needs a rest or misses time.

He brings tough, physical perimeter defense, switches onto larger wings or forwards when needed, and helps establish the team’s defensive standard alongside head coach Udoka.

Smart also acts as a veteran mentor for younger defensive players like Amen Thompson, passing down defensive tips and high-level experience to help guide the team through tightly contested situations.

More importantly, Smart is another veteran voice for the young but inexperienced Rockets team. Aside from him, the team also has NBA champions VanVleet, Kevin Durant, and Steven Adams as the top veterans on the squad.