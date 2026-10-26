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Houston Rockets Get Bad Injury News On Marcus Smart

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Marcus Smart #36 of the Houston Rockets reacts during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center on October 15, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Houston Rockets will be missing former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart for a short stretch this season due to an injury. 

Smart is listed as out due to a left forearm strain for the Rockets’ Monday game against the Atlanta Hawks in Houston. 

The Rockets have listed Smart as day-to-day and questionable for upcoming games. The team has not disclosed the specific on-court play or mechanical trigger that caused the strain yet.

Acute forearm strains typically occur when muscles or tendons are overstretched or torn from repetitive, forceful wrist movements, sudden hyperextension, or direct contact while battling for position on the court. 

After playing with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, Smart signed a two-year contract with the Rockets in July as a veteran boost off the bench.

What The Rockets Are Missing From Marcus Smart?

Dallas Mavericks v Houston Rockets
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 21: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket during the second quarter of the game against Marcus Smart #36 of the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Smart made a splashy regular-season debut as a backup guard, providing an efficient scoring punch with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 2 rebounds, and 2 assists in 26 minutes to help anchor a 128–110 victory vs. the Dallas Mavericks 

He struggled with his shot against the San Antonio Spurs, recording 5 points on a rough 1-for-6 shooting night from the floor, though he contributed 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal in 21 minutes during a tight 114-110 win.

Smart did not play against the Hawks on Saturday after being downgraded on the injury report with a left forearm issue. The Rockets won the game 121-114 to remain a perfect 3-0 on the year.

Marcus Smart Gets Massive Praise From Houston Rockets Head Coach

NBA China Games 2026 - Dallas Mavericks v Houston Rockets
GettyMACAU, CHINA – OCTOBER 11: Marcus Smart #36 of Houston Rockets drives the ball during NBA China Games 2026 between Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets at The Venetian Arena on the Cotai Strip on October 11, 2026 in Macau, China. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)

Marcus Smart’s value does not come mostly on the offensive end. He is a defensive player and he can derail any opposing player’s offense.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, who also coached Smart during his stint with the Boston Celtics a few years ago, knows this and he is proud to see the veteran guard continue to bring two-way impact in Houston. 

“He’s really cerebral on both sides of the ball and has played in big games. His experience, and the edge and toughness that he brings every night, is going to be invaluable for us,” Udoka said. ”Nights where maybe Fred (VanVleet) can’t play back-to-back early in the season, it’s great to have another point guard out there that’s gone through the fire.”

“His experience…is going to be invaluable for us.”

Smart primarily runs the second unit as a sparkplug off the bench and is the first in line to step into the starting lineup whenever Fred VanVleet needs a rest or misses time.

He brings tough, physical perimeter defense, switches onto larger wings or forwards when needed, and helps establish the team’s defensive standard alongside head coach Udoka.

Smart also acts as a veteran mentor for younger defensive players like Amen Thompson, passing down defensive tips and high-level experience to help guide the team through tightly contested situations.

More importantly, Smart is another veteran voice for the young but inexperienced Rockets team. Aside from him, the team also has NBA champions VanVleet, Kevin Durant, and Steven Adams as the top veterans on the squad. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Houston Rockets Get Bad Injury News On Marcus Smart

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