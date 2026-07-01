BREAKING: Houston Rockets Reportedly Sign 9-Year NBA Veteran

On Tuesday night, NBA free agency up around the league.

One of the most notable free agents was Bogdan Bogdanović.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 38.8% from the field and 34.7% from three-point range in 23 games for the LA Clippers.

Rockets Sign 9-Year NBA Veteran

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Bogdanovic is now signing a deal with the Houston Rockets.

Charania wrote: “Free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. Rockets executives recruited Bogdanovic tonight and now land an established, playoff-tested shooter for his 10th NBA season.”

Bogdanovic has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings over nine NBA seasons.

In 2021, he averaged 16.4 points per contest while shooting 43.8% from three-point range in 44 games for the Hawks.