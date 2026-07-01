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BREAKING: Houston Rockets Reportedly Sign 9-Year NBA Veteran

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Ime Udoka of the Houston Rockets speaks with the media during NBA Media Day at Toyota Center on September 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, NBA free agency up around the league.

One of the most notable free agents was Bogdan Bogdanović.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 38.8% from the field and 34.7% from three-point range in 23 games for the LA Clippers.

Rockets Sign 9-Year NBA Veteran

GettyBogdan Bogdanovic #10 of the LA Clippers dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the second half at TD Garden on November 16, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Bogdanovic is now signing a deal with the Houston Rockets.

Charania wrote: “Free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. Rockets executives recruited Bogdanovic tonight and now land an established, playoff-tested shooter for his 10th NBA season.”

Bogdanovic has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings over nine NBA seasons.

In 2021, he averaged 16.4 points per contest while shooting 43.8% from three-point range in 44 games for the Hawks.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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BREAKING: Houston Rockets Reportedly Sign 9-Year NBA Veteran

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