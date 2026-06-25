Rockets Linked to Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Amid Trade Drama: Report

One top name that has popped up in trade rumors so far this offseason has been Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown.

Brown, who will turn 30 at the beginning of the 2026-27 season, has been heavily involved in trade talks involving multiple teams. One of the teams linked to the Celtics superstar is the Houston Rockets, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

However, the Rockets have competition with another franchise.

“Among those with interest in the Celtics’ two-way star, ClutchPoints has learned that both the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans have held trade dialogue with Boston,” the insider said.

The Celtics’ Ongoing Trade Drama Involving Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics have tried to use Jaylen Brown as an asset in trade talks involving former Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo would eventually be sent to the Miami Heat, and now the Celtics face the hangover of Jaylen Brown knowing his name is being thrown around.

Despite rumors, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has publicly said that Jaylen Brown is still “a big part” of the franchise.

“Jaylen Brown is a big part of us,” Stevens said. ” Every indication, everything I think about, over the last few years, has been building around those guys. You never know. But at the same time, I want to make very clear how valued he’s always been. He’s been amazing. He’s been an amazing teammate and a great person to be around.

Now, after losing the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes and finishing the 2026 NBA Draft, Brown could still be getting moved. The Houston Rockets are one potential suitor for the 29-year-old.

Brown has three years remaining on a five-year, $285.39 million contract, according to Spotrac. If he is to be traded, his new team would be forced to view him as a franchise superstar.

Jaylen Brown: ‘You’re Turning me Into a Monster.’

Amid the recent trade rumors, Jaylen Brown has taken note of what’s going on and will use it to his advantage moving forward.

“That just gives more fuel to the fire,” Brown said on a Twitch livestream before the 2026 NBA Draft. ” To all the people that’s doubted me, that want me to do this, or want me gone, you’re turning me into a monster.”

Brown, 29, is coming off a career year with the Boston Celtics in 2025-26. While playing the majority of the regular season without his superstar counterpart, Jayson Tatum, he stepped up big for Boston.

In 71 games last season, Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.0 steals per game on 47.7/34.7/79.5 shooting splits.

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His two-way presence may be on the move this summer to go along with a fire that has been lit. It’s yet to be known how interested the Houston Rockets truly are in the Celtics’ superstar.