Rockets Trade for Defensive Dynamo While Giving up Major Assets in Trade Proposal

The Houston Rockets are searching for ways to truly compete in the Western Conference. After losing to the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs, it was considered a disappointment. They were not able to create enough offense without Kevin Durant.

This summer, Houston has enough assets to start looking around at trades for star players. If they are going to make a move to go all-in, this would be the offseason to do so. Ideally, the Rockets would add a player who can help both offensively and defensively.

A bold trade proposal from Bleacher Report would give them that, but it’s an oft-injured player, Anthony Davis, who comes with a lot of risk.

Rockets Trade for Anthony Davis While Giving up Major Assets in Bold Trade Idea

Here is the full trade idea:

Wizards Receive: Jabari Smith Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Tari Eason, 2027 second-round pick (via MEM)

Rockets Receive: Anthony Davis

Giving up that much for a player who has only played 71 games in the last two seasons combined is a major risk. He has played more than 62 games since the 2017-18 season just once. Of course, he is one of the best defensive players in the league when he is healthy.

Adding Davis would give Houston a massive frontcourt. He would also have a center to play alongside, which is something he has been very vocal about. This trade would cut a lot of the depth that the Rockets have, and it could blow up in their face.

On the flip side, Davis is also a great scorer inside the 3-point arc. His ability to man the paint on both ends of the court is something that Houston doesn’t currently have. If the Rockets are going to trade Jabari Smith Jr., it will likely be for more assets in return than this.

Houston Will Likely Sniff Around the Trade Market

The Rockets will likely look around at the trades available to see if they are able to bring in a star player. This would be the summer to do such a trade with the assets they possess. Of course, there is a great chance that they end up running it back and using Fred VanVleet and his return as their big addition.

VanVleet tore his ACL before the season began. That injury derailed them from the start, as they did not have a viable point guard to take over in his stead. His return will give the offense more direction. In the playoffs, Houston ranked just 13th on offense.

Fixing that number is going to be the best way for them to compete for a championship next year. Finding a player who fits well with the rest of the pieces they have is going to be a priority for them this summer. If they can’t find one, they might make a move at the deadline instead.