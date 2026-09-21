Former First-Round Pick Named Breakout Candidate for Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets didn’t make any big-time additions over the offseason. So, in addition to health, the Rockets will need some of their younger players to step up if the team is going to take a step forward in the coming campaign.

One particular young Rockets player has been named a potential breakout candidate heading into the 2026-27 season.

Reed Sheppard Named Breakout Candidate for Houston Rockets

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report recently named one breakout candidate for every team in the league, and the pick for Houston was third-year guard Reed Sheppard, who the Rockets selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. After averaging 20.9 minutes per game over his first two seasons in the league, Sheppard could be in line for an increased role in his third year.

“Yes, Fred VanVleet is back from a torn ACL and will eat into the guard minutes in this rotation. The 32-year-old is best suited in a backup role at this point in his career, especially coming off such a major injury,” Swartz wrote.

“Sheppard should be the starting point guard for the Houston Rockets, as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft has a ton of upside as a multifaceted scorer, ball-handler and floor-spacer when players like Kevin Durant or Amen Thompson are running the offense.” It remains to be seen whether Sheppard assumes a starting role with the Rockets or not, but either way he’s going to see increased on-court opportunity. Expect to see a Stronger Reed Sheppard in his Third Season You should expect to see a stronger Sheppard in the coming campaign, as bulking up and getting stronger was a main focus of his over the offseason.

“I think the biggest thing would be just trying to get stronger, be in the weight room,” Sheppard said of his aim this offseason. “Other than that, working on everything. You know, ball handling, shooting, defense. But really, the biggest thing was staying in the weight room and getting a little stronger… I’ve been lifting with Kevin [Durant] the most in [California].”

Bulking up should allow Sheppard to better absorb contact during drives to the basket and tt could also help him in the rebounding department.