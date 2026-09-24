Fred VanVleet Makes Bold Statement on Kevin Durant’s Place on Rockets Roster

Kevin Durant has had a Hall-of-Fame level, 18-year NBA career — so far. As Durant prepares to enter year No. 2 as a member of the Houston Rockets, the sky still seems to be the limit for the 37-year-old, offensive powerhouse.

Durant is one of the most prolific scorers the league has ever seen. He currently sits No. 5 on the all-time scoring list with 32,597 points. After being selected No. 2 overall in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Seattle Supersonics, he hit the ground running. Durant played in 80 games in his rookie season. He won the Rookie of the Year Award while averaging 20.2 points per game. And he’s averaged at least 20.0 points per game in every season of his illustrious career.

Fred VanVleet Praises Kevin Durant’s Game

Virtually every teammate Durant has played with has had impressive things to say about him. From his work ethic to his ability to score at will to his willingness to impart wisdom to younger players. He’s truly been a student, and teacher, of the game. Fred VanVleet is another one of those teammates to be added to this list of impressed individuals.

VanVleet hasn’t played in a professional basketball game in nearly 18 months. The last time he took the court for an NBA game was May 4, 2025. After tearing his ACL in his right knee this past offseason, VanVleet was forced to miss the entirety of the 2025-26 NBA season. So, while the 32-year-old point guard has technically been Durant’s teammate for over a year, they’ve yet to play a game together. That didn’t stop VanVleet from gushing over Durant’s abilities on a basketball court.

“Kevin is probably maybe all-time, the greatest plug-and-play guy you can find. He can play in any system, any court, any team in the world. It’s just about what the rest of the guys can do playing around him,” VanVleet said.

The Rockets season officially opened this week with their Media Day taking place. VanVleet found himself in front of a group of reporters, and was asked by Lachard Binkley about how he feels he and Durant will fit together on this talented roster. That’s when VanVleet piled just about the highest praise possible on Durant and his ability to fit-in on any roster.

Rockets Roster is Filled With Talent

This is a roster that has incredibly high expectations for the 2026-27 NBA season. During a conversation with ESPN’s Malika Andrews earlier this offseason, VanVleet didn’t hold back there either, saying he believes they can “win the championship next year”.

The current projected roster for the Rockets this season is set to return its core from last year. Starters from last season, (Kevin) Durant, Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr. should all slot back into their steady positions. VanVleet is expected to be fully healthy at the start of the season and should slide back into the starting lineup.

After picking up his player option, VanVleet is set to play on the last year of a two-year, $50 contract with the Rockets this season. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent following the season. The 32-year-old has played nine total seasons between the Toronto Raptors and Rockets after going undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Rockets Look to Build on Last Season

After finishing No. 5 in the Western Conference standings last season, the Rockets are hoping a healthy VanVleet will help their franchise return to the promised land. The Rockets haven’t appeared in an NBA Finals since 1995. They won back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995, and have only reached the Western Conference Finals two times since.

The Rockets showed flashes of greatness last season, having at least three winning-streaks of at least five games. They also finished the season 9-1 in their last 10 games. Despite entering the playoffs playing some of the best basketball of the season, they fell to the No. 4 seed, Los Angeles Lakers in the first round in six games.

As for heaping praise on Durant, however, VanVleet isn’t the only current teammate to compliment Durant recently. Earlier this offseason, Smith Jr. spoke to the incredible work ethic Durant still possesses, even as he approaches 40 years of age.

“Everything you hear is real, his work ethic is real, how hard he works is real…everything you hear is true,” Smith Jr. said.