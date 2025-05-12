Rockets’ Top Trade Target Revealed

With reports of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo intrigued about relocating to seek a second ring, the Houston Rockets have emerged as a potential landing spot for the two-time NBA MVP.

The Rockets are intrigued as well in a potential blockbuster move to acquire Antetokounmpo if he indeed becomes available, according to Kelly Iko and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“Of all the possibilities this summer might bring, the idea of the “Greek Freak” donning a Rockets jersey is seen as the most intriguing within the organization. The cost most certainly would be exorbitant, with a collection of draft picks, veterans to make the money work and a young talent or two likely to be part of the package. And because of how Antetokounmpo best operates, as a primary playmaker and a hub of the offense, the prospect of him playing alongside Alperen Şengün in the frontcourt — if he wasn’t dealt — would come with its challenges. But not only is Antetokounmpo widely considered one of the league’s top three players, but also he’s still young enough at 30 that the runway for a Rockets future would be long,” Iko and Amick wrote.

The Rockets have a list of trade target options to augment their young core that pushed the Golden State Warriors to the limit in the first round. Among them are Phoenix Suns stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker and New Orleans Pelicans oft-injured All-Star Zion Williamson.

But a 30-year-old Antetokounmpo is younger than Durant and so much better than Booker and Williamson.

Giannis Contemplating Bucks Future

Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee is now uncertain, with ESPN’s Shams Charania reporting that the perennial All-NBA player is contemplating whether to stay or move on.

The two-time NBA MVP has not made any firm decisions on his Bucks future after the franchise’s third consecutive postseason exit in the first round, but, for the first time in his career, Antetokounmpo is open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere, league sources told ESPN. Teams have approached the Bucks frequently over the years about the availability of Antetokounmpo as a normal exercise, and they are expected to ramp up due diligence during combine week, according to league sources. But any conversations surrounding the perennial All-NBA superstar and 2021 NBA champion start primarily with where he believes his long-term future lies and whether there is a franchise outside of Milwaukee that is sensible for him.

The Bucks and Antetokounmpo’s representation are scheduled to meet this offseason, according to Charania, that will crystalized the 30-year-old star’s future and the direction of the franchise.

Rumors about Antetokounmpo’s uncertain future in Milwaukee started to resurface after the Bucks lost in the first round for the third straight time, with Damian Lillard suffering a devastating Achilles injury along the way.

Lillard’s availability for next season is in jeopardy as the average recovery time for such an injury is roughly 10.5 months, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The Bucks lack the draft capital, cap room and tradable contracts to add a significant talent next to Antetokounmpo while waiting for Lillard to recover.

Rockets Have Better Championship Outlook Than Bucks

If Antetokounmpo decides to leave Milwaukee, it’s nothing personal but purely business. Turning 31 next season, Antetokounmpo is driven by his desire to win a second championship that will cement his NBA legacy.

“I’m trying to win a second ring,” he told his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo on the “Thanalysis Show” in April. “Everybody plays to win, but me not having a second championship… I look back at my career, and everybody can say, ‘He had an amazing career,’ first-ballot Hall of Famer, but me personally, if I’m not able to win a second ring, I’m letting down myself.”

The Rockets present a better opportunity for Antetokounmpo to compete for championships than the Bucks’ aging roster and lack of flexibility. Not to mention they have the combination of young players, midsize contracts and draft picks to make a compelling package that the Bucks can’t get elsewhere unless Oklahoma City Thunder decides to join the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.