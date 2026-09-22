Houston Rockets Get Great Kevin Durant News Ahead of Training Camp

The Houston Rockets are the first NBA team to hold its media day on Tuesday ahead of the 2026-27 season.

With the Rockets set to begin training camp on September 23, players, coaches and general manager Rafael Stone spoke to reporters to discuss the upcoming campaign.

The Rockets are ahead of everyone since they are set to play the preseason in Macau against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks are set to hold their media day on September 25.

Positive Kevin Durant Update Ahead of Training Camp

The Houston Rockets didn’t get out of the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs without a healthy Kevin Durant.

The former league MVP and two-time champ was linked to trade rumors this offseason, but Rockets fans can rest easy after what general manager Rafael Stone said on media day.

According to Rockets insider Ben DuBose, Stone revealed that Durant is “happy” in Houston and would like to stay beyond his current contract.

“His fit’s been really good,” Stone said on Sports Talk 790 via Adam Wexler. “It feels like he’s really happy to be here. He’s been a good teammate. He just wants to hoop, which fits great with our culture. We’ll definitely sit down and talk at the end of this year.”

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Durant has two years left in his contract, but he has a player option for the 2027-28 season. He can opt out next summer and enter free agency in what could be a very loaded FA class.

Nevertheless, it’s good news for the Rockets that Durant wants to stay. They enter the new season with a healthy Fred VanVleet, and possibly an improved Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun.

The Rockets also added a few important key role players like Marcus Smart and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

VanVleet Key in Durant’s 2nd Year in Houston

In a piece for The Houston Chronicle, Varun Shankar argued how important Fred VanVleet will be to Kevin Durant’s second season with the Houston Rockets.

“The Rockets had the third-highest turnover rate in the league last season,” Shankar wrote. “If they can cut those down and continue their offensive rebounding dominance, they’ll win the possession battle and give Durant more opportunities to do what he does best: Shoot.”