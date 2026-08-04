Houston Rockets Lottery Pick Named Likely Trade Candidate

Just two years ago, the Houston Rockets used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Reed Sheppard.

Now, some are questioning his future with the franchise.

Reed Sheppard Named Likely Trade Candidate Heading into 2026-27 NBA Season

Sheppard was recently named as a likely trade candidate heading into the 2026-27 NBA season by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, who pointed to a potentially crowded backcourt in Houston as a reason that Sheppard could be moved. The Rockets added veteran guard Marcus Smart in free agency, and they’ll also be getting back Fred VanVleet, who missed the entirety of the 2025-26 season with a knee injury.

“Sheppard more than tripled his total court time last season compared to his rookie year. He also occasionally appeared to be exactly what the Rockets need: an on-ball option who stretches the floor and offers a dab of defensive playmaking,” Favale wrote.

“But Sheppard rose to prominence with Fred VanVleet sidelined for an entire year. And before Houston added Marcus Smart. The third-year guard could find himself entrenched in rumors if head coach Ime Udoka puts him behind both of the vets in the pecking order.” Sheppard appeared in all 82 games for the Rockets last season and averaged 13.5 points, 3.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per performance. He also shot 39 percent from long range. Given his promising play, it seems unlikely that the Rockets would look to move on from Sheppard so quickly after drafting him so highly, but crazier things have happened.

Reed Sheppard is Bulking Up Ahead of Third Season with Houston Rockets

Trade speculation aside, Sheppard has been working on adding some muscle to his frame this summer. Doing so should help him absorb contact better during drives to the basket.

“I think the biggest thing would be just trying to get stronger, be in the weight room,” Sheppard said of his aim this offseason. “Other than that, working on everything. You know, ball handling, shooting, defense. But really, the biggest thing was staying in the weight room and getting a little stronger… I’ve been lifting with Kevin [Durant] the most in [California].”

It remains to be seen exactly what role Sheppard will have in Houston next season, but whatever it is, he’ll be ready for it physically.