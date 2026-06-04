Kevin Durant, Rockets Reveal New Logo and Unis With Epic Hype Video

The Houston Rockets are undergoing a major makeover next season. The franchise unveiled a new logo and a batch of new jerseys in a viral hype video on social media.

In a video posted on Instagram featuring stars Kevin Durant and Alperen Şengün, the Rockets showcased their flashy threads for the upcoming season.

While sticking to its astronomy-based roots, the franchise introduced three new logos.

According to the team’s press release, the new brand identity honors the past while advancing Rockets basketball into an exciting next era.

“Rooted in the energy, pride, and championship spirit of Houston. The new brand identity brings back the iconic ketchup-and-mustard color palette that helped define Rockets basketball for decades,” the team writes.

Vice Chairman of the Rockets Patricia Feritta admitted that fan feedback helped inspire the change.

“We heard our fans,” said Fertitta. “Ketchup and mustard is back! From the time my family bought the team in 2017, we’ve heard from countless fans about how deeply those colors are tied to their memories. We wanted to create something that celebrates the generations of fans who built Rockets basketball. While inspiring the next generation of fans.

The three logos unveiled today continue to feature the R/Rocket ship lockup that has been used in various forms since 2003. However, it has now been recolored in red and yellow rather than red and silver.

One logo features the “R” on a space mission-style triangle patch. Meanwhile, the reimagined “Dunkstronaut” blends nostalgia with innovation. And further connects the franchise to the spirit of “Space City.”

Rockets’ New Unis Are an Ode to the Classics

The new jerseys feature throwback elements of their 1990s look, including the famous ketchup and mustard colors used when they won back-to-back NBA titles in 1994 and 1995.

Houston revealed its primary color palette on social media.

The new-look unis features a red “Icon,” white “Association,” and black “Statement” edition set.

Each jersey includes a “Clutch City” jock tag framed by two quasars. The shorts prominently feature the “R” logo, while the Dunkstronaut logo appears on the waistband.

On the jersey’s back middle portion, a red commander’s stripe draws inspiration from NASA mission leadership identifiers.

Fans can purchase the new apparel at RocketsShop.com and sign up for a mailing list to be notified when jerseys are available for purchase.

To celebrate the launch, the Rockets are hosting a special retail pop-up event at Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center. The pop-up event will take place outside of Hall D on Friday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.