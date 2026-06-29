Houston Rockets’ Offer for Lakers Key Starter Revealed

The Houston Rockets appear ready to make one of the first significant moves of NBA free agency.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, Houston’s pursuit of veteran guard Marcus Smart has gained considerable momentum, with leaguewide expectation growing that the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year will decline his $5.4 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers and enter unrestricted free agency.

“One of the strongest things we’ve heard all weekend: Houston’s interest in Marcus Smart … is only sounding more serious,” Stein and Fischer reported late Sunday.

The insiders added that expectations of a three-year contract paying considerably more annually than Smart’s player option have fueled anticipation that he will opt out before Monday’s deadline and officially hit the open market Tuesday.

For a Rockets team looking to strengthen its championship aspirations, Smart has quickly emerged as one of the most realistic veteran targets available.

Ime Udoka Reunion Driving Rockets Interest

Houston’s pursuit goes well beyond adding another experienced defender.

It is also about reuniting Smart with the coach who helped oversee the best season of his NBA career.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, multiple team and league sources believe the Rockets are currently the favorites to sign Smart once free agency begins.

Smart flourished under Rockets coach Ime Udoka during the 2021-22 season in Boston, winning the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award while becoming the first guard since Gary Payton in 1996 to capture the honor.

That same season, Smart and Udoka guided the Celtics to the NBA Finals, establishing a relationship that has remained strong despite their departures from Boston.

For Houston, familiarity could prove to be one of its biggest recruiting advantages.

Marcus Smart Fits Rockets’ Championship Timeline

Smart’s value extends well beyond traditional statistics.

The 32-year-old remains one of the NBA’s premier point-of-attack defenders while providing playoff experience, leadership and secondary playmaking.

Despite battling injuries, Smart elevated his game during the postseason with the Lakers, helping Los Angeles upset Houston in the first round while emerging as one of the team’s most impactful two-way players.

Ironically, that series may have reinforced Houston’s belief that Smart is exactly the type of veteran defender needed alongside its young core.

Adding Smart would also give Udoka another trusted veteran capable of organizing the defense while bringing championship-level toughness to a roster with legitimate title aspirations.

Rockets Continue Aggressive Offseason

Houston has shown little hesitation in reshaping its roster.

League sources told Woike the Rockets are attempting to trade Dorian Finney-Smith after injuries limited his impact last season.

Replacing Finney-Smith with Smart would represent another significant defensive upgrade while giving Houston additional leadership entering what many expect to be another deep playoff run.

Financially, the reported three-year offer also signals the Rockets’ view of Smart as more than a short-term addition.

Rather than simply providing veteran depth, Houston appears prepared to make him part of its core rotation for multiple seasons.

Lakers Could Lose Another Key Contributor

The Rockets’ interest also carries another layer of significance.

If Houston signs Smart, it would mark the second consecutive offseason the Rockets have taken an important rotation player away from the Lakers after adding Finney-Smith in 2025 free agency.

Earlier this month, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers hoped to retain Smart after Luka Dončić personally recruited him to Los Angeles.

However, with Houston reportedly preparing a multiyear contract worth considerably more than Smart’s current player option, matching that offer could prove difficult as the Lakers prioritize upgrades elsewhere on the roster.

With free agency set to open, momentum continues shifting toward Houston.

If the latest reporting proves accurate, the Rockets may be on the verge of adding one of the league’s toughest defenders while strengthening a roster already viewed as one of the Western Conference’s leading championship contenders when healthy.