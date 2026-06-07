Houston Rockets Best Trade Package For Anthony Davis Revealed

The Houston Rockets could add Anthony Davis to their roster without giving up too much if the Washington Wizards are interested in a move. Davis was acquired by Washington during the season when the Wizards looked to improve the roster for next season. However, there have been multiple comments from Davis talking about Washington’s negative track record and his hesitance to stay there long-term.

The Wizards landing the top draft pick in this year’s draft could see them moving on from Davis. Sports Illustrated pitched the following realistic trade package:

“Houston Rockets receive: Anthony Davis Washington Wizards receive: Tari Eason (via sign-and-trade), Jabari Smith Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, three second-round picks. The Rockets also have seven first-round picks between 2027 and 2032. They could package together a few picks and just a portion of that young core to land a win-now star.”

Younger players Tari Eason and Jabari Smith could be the perfect additions to pivot from Davis since the team’s timeline to win changes. Long-term success is more important than short-term, despite this season’s moves. Both players are young and talented to warrant moving the injury prone Davis in favor of putting a more complete roster behind likely top pick AJ Dybantsa.

Why Rockets Would Want Anthony Davis

Houston clearly lacked something this year after trading for Kevin Durant and hoping to contend for an NBA Championship. Alperen Sengun did a good job at the center position, but the Rockets may need more size to compete against players like Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama.

Another big man in the lineup moves Sengun to power forward and no longer makes him an underdog against larger centers. More importantly, it gives them another star player with incredible defensive skills. Amen Thompson and Davis would give Houston a great wing defender and a great paint defender.

Health is always the concern for Davis, but the Rockets could survive missing him for points in the regular season if he’s healthy come playoff time. No other star of Davis’ level or better will be available at a cheaper price since Washington got him for little and would move him for roster flexibility.

Why Washington Can’t Waste Time With Davis

The lack of commitment from Davis to the Wizards shows he’s already looking at other options once he enters free agency. Davis has a player option for next season that could see him hitting the market to choose his next destination.

Houston would give Davis an ideal scenario of playing with another superstar and getting to contend at a higher level on a more proven team. Washington losing Davis for nothing next offseason would make them look foolish about investing in someone that didn’t want to be there.

Young forwards who can be starters on a good team make up a good haul for the Wizards to get out of the Davis deal now. However, they may be tempted to see how Trae Young and Davis work together before they make any moves. Washington must make the right decision for the betterment of their future.