Houston Rockets Announce Signing of 154-Game Starter Late in Free Agency

The Houston Rockets are bringing back one of the few players who has experienced every stage of the franchise’s transformation.

Houston announced Thursday that it re-signed veteran forward Jae’Sean Tate, a former 154-game starter who originally joined the organization as an undrafted free agent in November 2020. The team did not disclose the terms of his new contract.

Tate is now approaching his seventh season with Houston, placing him in select company for a franchise that has undergone significant roster turnover since his arrival. Only 15 players in Rockets history have spent at least seven seasons with the team, according to the club.

The signing does not guarantee Tate a regular place in head coach Ime Udoka’s rotation. It does, however, preserve a trusted source of defense, physicality and institutional knowledge near the end of free agency.

Jae’Sean Tate Gives Rockets Experienced Depth

Tate’s playing time has declined as Houston’s roster has improved, but the 6-foot-4 forward remains capable of filling several situational roles.

He appeared in 46 games last season and averaged 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per 36 minutes, according to the Rockets. Tate also shot a career-best 51.4% from the field and committed only 16 turnovers over 405 minutes.

Those numbers came in limited opportunities. Tate averaged fewer than nine minutes per game and made only one start during the regular season, with Houston’s deeper collection of forwards pushing him toward the edge of the rotation.

Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason give Udoka several options at the forward spots. The Rockets’ official roster also includes Tate among a veteran group built around Durant, Alperen Sengun and an established supporting cast.

That depth makes Tate a specialist rather than a featured player. He can defend stronger wings, operate as an undersized frontcourt option and supply energy when Houston needs to change the physical tone of a game.

The Rockets used him in some small-ball center minutes last season after injuries affected their frontcourt depth. Houston also performed better defensively with Tate on the floor after the All-Star break, although the sample was limited by his reduced role.

For a team with postseason expectations, retaining a player who understands Udoka’s defensive demands provides insurance against injuries, rest nights and matchup-specific problems.

Tate Has Lasted Through Rockets’ Complete Rebuild

Tate’s longevity is arguably the most notable part of the transaction.

He joined Houston shortly before the franchise moved on from the James Harden era. Tate then started 58 games as a rookie and earned All-Rookie First Team honors, becoming an immediate contributor despite going undrafted and beginning his professional career overseas.

Tate entered the 2024-25 season with 151 career starts. He added two that year and one last season, bringing his career total to 154. The NBA lists him as a six-year veteran who has spent his entire NBA career with Houston.

His 342 appearances are the third-most by an undrafted player in Rockets history, behind Matt Bullard and Chuck Hayes. Tate also enters his seventh season as one of Houston’s longest-running links to the early stages of its rebuild.

His place in the hierarchy has changed dramatically. Tate went from starting beside an inexperienced core to fighting for minutes on a roster featuring Durant and several homegrown players who developed into major contributors.

That reduced role made his return far from automatic. One Rockets season review published in May argued that Tate’s crowded positional fit and limited playing time made another Houston contract appear unlikely.

The Rockets chose continuity instead.

Tate may not receive the minutes associated with a 154-game starter, but his return gives Houston an experienced defender who already understands the system and has shown he can contribute without requiring shots or a consistent offensive role.

For a contender filling out the back of its roster, that reliability can be more valuable than taking a chance on an unfamiliar replacement.