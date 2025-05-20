Rockets Get Real Go-To Guy for Jalen Green in Bold Trade Proposal

The Houston Rockets were obviously was one star away from beating the Golden State Warriors in the first round and who knows how far can they get if they came out of it.

But their lack of a go-to guy stalled their offense.

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale proposed a trade that will give them exactly what they need without breaking the bank.

Here is Favale’s trade proposal:

Phoenix Suns Receive: Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., No. 10 pick, 2026 first-round pick (their own, via Washington), 2027 first-round pick (their own, via Houston)

Houston Rockets Receive: Kevin Durant

Washington Wizards Receive: Jock Landale (into Jonas Valančiūnas traded player exception), No. 29 pick, 2029 first-round pick (least favorable of Cleveland, Minnesota and Utah)

“The Rockets reportedly aren’t interested in Durant because he’ll be entering his age-37 season next year. That makes some sense if they think landing him requires them to empty their asset armory. “This trade wouldn’t do that. Houston has no room for the No. 10 pick in its rotation, and the extension-eligible Smith has a murky future with the Rockets if they’re married to both Alperen Şengün and Amen Thompson. Tacking on an additional first-rounder could be overkill, but the Rockets would also be getting off Green’s three-year, $105.3 million deal, which is aging poorly,” Favale wrote. Green was flop in the Rockets’ first-round loss as he only had one great shooting night with his 38-point performance in Game 2 win. He shot no better than 37.5% in the other six games and had four single-digit scoring games, including an 8-point dud in Game 7.