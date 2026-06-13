Ex-Rockets Star James Harden Arrested in Houston

Former Houston Rockets superstar James Harden was arrested early Saturday morning in Houston on a misdemeanor gun charge, creating an unexpected offseason development for one of the greatest players in franchise history.

According to ESPN, Harden was taken into custody by the Houston Police Department at 3:41 a.m. and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, per Harris County court records.

James Harden Arrested in Downtown Houston

Authorities allege that Harden was in possession of a handgun that was in plain view inside his vehicle and was not secured in a holster.

Court records indicate Harden was driving a Mercedes sedan that was part of a group of five vehicles traveling through downtown Houston around 3:40 a.m. When one of the vehicles was stopped by police near 1600 Jefferson Street, Harden reportedly pulled behind it.

During the encounter, an officer allegedly observed a handgun in the cup holder of Harden’s vehicle. According to court documents, Harden told officers that the firearm belonged to him.

The 36-year-old guard was booked into Harris County Jail at 4:57 a.m. and later released on a general order bond after paying $100. He is scheduled to return to court on June 22 for arraignment.

Arrest Comes in City Where Harden Became an NBA Legend

The arrest occurred in a city that remains synonymous with Harden’s basketball legacy.

After being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Rockets in 2012, Harden transformed into one of the NBA’s premier stars in Houston. Over nine seasons with the franchise, he became one of the most prolific scorers in league history and redefined the Rockets’ identity.

Harden earned an All-Star selection in each of his nine seasons with Houston and captured the NBA Most Valuable Player award during the 2017-18 season after averaging 30.4 points, 8.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

He also led the Rockets to multiple deep playoff runs, including back-to-back Western Conference finals appearances, and ranks among the franchise leaders in points, assists and three-pointers made.

Because of those accomplishments, Harden remains one of the most beloved and accomplished players in Rockets history.

Cavaliers Future Remains Uncertain

Since leaving Houston, Harden has played for the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

He was traded to Cleveland in February and helped the Cavaliers reach the Eastern Conference finals before they were swept by the New York Knicks.

During Cleveland’s postseason run, Harden averaged 19.2 points and 5.5 assists.

The arrest comes at a pivotal moment in Harden’s career.

The veteran guard holds a $42 million player option for next season, though only $13.3 million is guaranteed. League insiders have widely expected him to decline the option and negotiate a new multiyear deal to remain with Cleveland.

Instead, Harden now faces an unexpected legal matter in the city where he became an MVP, an eight-time All-NBA selection and one of the defining figures of Rockets basketball.

The case is expected to continue later this month when Harden returns to court for his June 22 arraignment.