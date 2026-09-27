Former Houston Rockets 1st Round Pick Officially Joins New Team

On Saturday, former Houston Rockets first-round pick Josh Christopher officially signed with a new team.

In a press release, Ironi Ness Ziona of the Israeli Basketball Premier League announced the signing of Christopher. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but the 24-year-old has already been cleared to join the team’s practice.

“Ironi Ness Ziona Basketball Club is pleased to announce the signing of Josh Christopher for the upcoming season,” the team said in a statement. “Josh has successfully passed his medical examinations and will join the team for practice.”

Christopher joins fellow former NBA players, such as Jacob Wiley, Freddie Gillespie and Jackson Rowe.

Wiley played five games for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2017-18 season. Gillespie was in the NBA for two seasons, playing for the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic.

Rowe appeared in six games for the Golden State Warriors during the 2024-25 season.

Josh Christopher’s Statement

In a statement via Ironi Ness Ziona, Josh Christopher expressed his excitement in representing the club this season.

“I am proud to join Ness Ziona,” Christopher said. “I’m ready to get to work and can’t wait to step onto the court in front of our fans. I’m excited to get started. Let’s go, Ness Ziona!”

Ironi Ness Ziona finished in the bottom four of the standings last season at 9-17. They avoided relegation with a 4-2 record in the relegation round.

The club has never won the Israeli Basketball Premier League, but they have been semifinalists twice in 2020 and 2023. They won the 2021 FIBA Europe Cup after beating Poland’s Arged BMSLAM Stal in the final.

Christopher’s NBA Career

After a solid freshman season at Arizona State, Josh Christopher entered the 2021 NBA draft.

The Houston Rockets selected him 24th overall. He earned minutes as a rookie, appearing in 74 games and averaging 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and .20 assists.

Christopher maintained his role off the bench in his second season, though his minutes dipped. He was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in the summer of 2023 as part of the Dillon Brooks sign-and-trade.

The Grizzlies waived him before the start of the 2023-24 season. He was on a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz during that campaign, but he never suited up for the team. He played for their G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, before getting released.

For the 2024-25 season, Christopher signed with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Miami Heat‘s G League affiliate. He earned a two-way contract with the Heat, playing 14 games.

However, Christopher would leave the NBA last season to play overseas. He played briefly for the Shenzhen Leopards of the Chinese Basketball Association.