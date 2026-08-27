Kevin Durant Gets Emotional About Russell Westbrook Retiring

Retirement remains a huge topic for the NBA with icons like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant all still playing at later ages. Durant was forced to think about the end of the road when seeing his longtime Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook announce his retirement this summer. Despite having a rivalry after splitting up, Durant was honest about feeling emotional at the news.

KD revealed the following during an interview with Speedy Morman:

“It just hit me, man, ’cause it’s just like that’s one of the first dudes you come in with and you was around every day to finally step out of this s***. It’s just like a lot of the guys that have been younger than me or drafted after me have retired, but I wasn’t as close to them as I was to Russell. And then as somebody I felt like can still play. It surprised me. So, yeah, it is one of those things that you can appreciate all the time spent, and then somebody like Russell who’s doing a lot off the court too, I want to see what he does next.”

The quote makes complete sense since Durant and Westbrook broke out as stars together. Oklahoma City became an exciting young team to contend with Durant, Westbrook, and James Harden all in their early years. KD seeing a peer who he basically grew up with in the NBA retiring put the topic of retirement in a different context.

How Kevin Durant & Russell Westbrook Made Peace

The shocking move of Durant leaving Oklahoma City in 2016 saw him joining the Golden State Warriors team that eliminated him and Westbrook. Many people around the league, including Westbrook, viewed Durant as being soft for the move and judged him harshly.

Durant and Westbrook even went head-to-head talking trash during a tense moment when facing off as opponents. However, they eventually started to repair the relationship when teaming up in the All-Star Game.

Alley-oop dunks together led to their teammates celebrating and having an exaggerated reaction due to the past beef. Durant and Westbrook both bounced around teams to end any hostility and showed respect. Westbrook opted to retire after his final season with the woeful Sacramento Kings.

When Will Kevin Durant Retire?

The emotional element of a longtime peer he grew up with retiring led to Durant discussing his future. Durant said he still feels like he can play for a few more seasons as he enters another year with the Houston Rockets.

NBA fans will want to celebrate Durant, Curry, and James for their long careers whenever they do reach the point of retirement. Other stars of the generation like Harden and Kawhi Leonard will get the same treatment.

Durant should be expected to play at least two more seasons and could keep going until he feels a decline. Team USA is hoping to have KD on the roster in 2028 for another chase of the gold medal. NBA fans must appreciate the end of the road for Durant and others with the clock ticking.