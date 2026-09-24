Kevin Durant Makes His NBA Retirement Plans Clear Ahead of Rockets Season

Kevin Durant will be entering his 20th NBA season. Turning 38 this season, Durant is in the twilight of his NBA career.

However, retirement is still not on the mind of this generation’s greatest scorer.

According to him, during the Houston Rockets media day, he is not thinking of retirement anytime soon, as he still believes that he has a lot left in the tank for a few more years.

Durant added that he is enjoying everything about the sport.

“I’m not thinking about anything like that. I enjoy coming into work every day. It’s been fun going through the process with everybody. I’m taking it a day at a time,” Durant said on media day. “That’s the most I can do. Who knows what will happen down the line or in the future? Right now, I enjoy showing up for work.”

Kevin Durant’s Longevity Raises Houston Rockets To Contender Status

Durant’s longevity continues to defy standard athletic regression as he is coming off a spectacular individual season where he averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game across 78 appearances, earning him All-NBA Second Team honors.

With over 51,000 combined regular season and playoff minutes logged—second only to LeBron James among active players—Durant remains an elite, franchise-altering scoring threat.

The future Hall of Famer is expected to continue defying Father Time as the focal point of Houston’s offense.

Additionally, he rejected the idea of a minutes restriction with the Rockets this upcoming season, insisting he is ready to maintain his elite volume to secure wins. With veteran floor general Fred VanVleet returning from injury, the expectations for Durant are about leading Houston’s young core that includes Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson toward Western Conference contention.

Last season, the Rockets, which finished the regular season as the No. 4 seed in the West, lost in the first round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kevin Durant Believes He Is Still Elite In 20th Season With The Houston Rockets

On media day, Durant also insisted that he is still elite at what he does, saying that he raises the ceiling of the Houston Rockets whenever he is on the floor.

“I’m better on the court. The team is better when I’m on the court,” Durant said. “Now, if we handle our business the first three quarters, then or earlier in the game, then maybe. But just for the sake of get my minutes, just because, ‘Oh, he’s older’ or he played a lot of minutes — that’s what I’m supposed to be training for is to play the long haul. Play 48 minutes a night.

“I get the concern. But you know, if the game needs me to be out there, I want to be out there,” said Durant, adding he only wants to play basketball.

Durant is signed to a two-year, $90 million contract extension with the Rockets that runs through the 2027-2028 season.

Durant, a winner of two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, is still in a position to contend for a title in the West. However, the Rockets must click this season to possibly challenge the conference favorites San Antonio Spurs and OKC Thunder.