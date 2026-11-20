Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant is making another multimillion-dollar move, although this one has nothing to do with basketball.

The 38-year-old NBA superstar has put his sprawling Paradise Valley, Arizona, mansion on the market for $13.9 million, more than a year after the Phoenix Suns traded him to Houston.

The 10,865-square-foot property features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and an impressive collection of luxury amenities. Photos of the estate recently circulated on Instagram through the popular IG Mansions account, offering fans a glimpse inside Durant’s former Arizona residence.

However, there’s more to the listing than an expensive house. Durant originally purchased the property from former NFL star DeAndre Hopkins, and this isn’t his first attempt to sell it.

Inside Kevin Durant’s $13.9 Million Arizona Mansion

According to Realtor.com, Durant purchased the property from Hopkins for approximately $12.9 million in 2023, shortly after joining the Suns in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

Designed by architect Jack DeBartolo, the U-shaped residence sits on a 1.72-acre lot with views of Camelback Mountain and the surrounding Arizona landscape.

The home’s architecture features poured concrete walls, floor-to-ceiling windows, custom steel finishes and a minimalist interior dominated by dark tones.

Among its amenities are a private movie theater, sauna, steam shower, chef’s kitchen with black marble finishes and a 2,000-square-foot garage designed to accommodate a luxury car collection.

Outside, an 82-foot lap pool overlooks the surrounding mountains. The primary suite also features a spacious bathroom with Calacatta marble finishes.

Durant first attempted to sell the property in September 2025, when it was listed for approximately $14.5 million. The asking price was subsequently reduced before the home was removed from the market.

According to Homes.com News, the estate returned to the market on November 17 for $13.9 million, with additional staging intended to attract prospective buyers.

Listing agent Adam Bowman told the outlet that two athletes have already toured the property.

The sale would represent another step away from Durant’s time in Phoenix, where he played portions of three seasons before being traded to Houston ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Kevin Durant, Rockets Face Nuggets After Strong Start to Season

While Durant looks to sell his former Arizona residence, his second season with the Rockets is underway.

Houston enters Friday, November 20, with a 12-4 record, establishing itself among the Western Conference’s strongest teams through the opening month of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Durant is averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists through 16 games, continuing to provide Houston with reliable scoring at age 38.

The Rockets face the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 10 p.m. ET in an Emirates NBA Cup matchup, although Houston is dealing with uncertainty surrounding center Alperen Sengun.

As Heavy previously reported, Sengun suffered an eye injury during Houston’s November 18 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The Turkish big man has been Houston’s leading scorer this season, averaging 21.6 points along with 9.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

His availability against Denver is particularly significant with Nikola Jokic awaiting Houston’s frontcourt. The Rockets are also managing injuries to their other centers, creating additional pressure on Durant and the team’s remaining healthy contributors.

Houston already defeated Denver 110-100 on November 9, with the Rockets’ small-ball approach providing an effective answer to Jokic.

Durant’s latest real estate move may be generating headlines away from the court, but the Rockets have a far more immediate challenge awaiting them in Denver.