The Houston Rockets have an update on Alperen Sengun’s eye injury. He is now listed as questionable for Friday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets, per Underdog NBA. This comes a day after Ime Udoka said that one of Sengun’s eyes was swollen and the other had a scratched cornea. This will be huge if he can’t go because they will have to find someone to match up with Nikola Jokic.

Rockets Await Alperen Sengun’s Status for Friday’s Game

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 13: Alperen Sengun #28 of the Houston Rockets reacts after a win against the Utah Jazz during the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup at Toyota Center on November 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Houston won’t know for sure whether Sengun can play or not until most likely Friday. It is a better sign that he is questionable, considering he left the game in the first half on Wednesday and never returned. It will be very hard to find the type of production that Sengun gives elsewhere. They will need multiple players to step up and use a team effort.

What Sengun’s Potential Absence Would Mean for Houston

Getty WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 15: Alperen Sengun #28 of the Houston Rockets dunks against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on November 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Already down Capela, if Sengun can’t go, it will be very tough to match up with Jokic. Steven Adams will be there, but outside of him, Houston becomes very small. Trying to contain Jokic in the paint with smaller players is not the answer either. Adams will have to have a big game on both sides, or if they go small, they will have to double-team Jokic. As good a passer as he is, they may not want to double him.

Sengun is questionable with an eye injury and could potentially play Friday night, but may not. Against the Nuggets, this is a huge loss for Houston. They will need a big game from Adams or to experiment with a small-ball lineup. Either way, this is going to be a tough matchup if Sengun can’t play.