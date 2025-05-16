Why the Rockets Aren’t Jumping at Kevin Durant’s Interest

Kevin Durant reportedly wants Houston. But Houston’s not so sure it wants him back.

According to reporting from The Athletic, the 13-time All-Star has serious interest in joining the Houston Rockets—a team fresh off a breakout season under head coach Ime Udoka.

But while Durant’s camp is making noise, according to The Athletic, there are “significant reservations” inside the Rockets’ front office about pulling the trigger on the future Hall of Famer. The issue? Age.

Rockets Cautious About Durant’s Timeline

Durant just wrapped one of the most efficient seasons ever by a 36-year-old—26.6 points per game on 52% shooting—and still looked like a top-10 talent. But with his 37th birthday on the horizon, Rockets leadership reportedly sees a mismatch between KD’s win-now window and the long-term timeline of their young core.

Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, and Alperen Şengün are all 23 or younger. Adding Durant—while tempting—means speeding up everything. And Houston’s not convinced that’s the right move.

Kevin Durant is reportedly “very interested” in being being traded to the Houston Rockets 🚀 (via The Athletic) pic.twitter.com/eu2g5hS0TE — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) May 12, 2025

Durant and Suns Near Breaking Point

Durant’s interest in Houston doesn’t come out of nowhere. His time in Phoenix has been turbulent. Despite another stellar individual campaign—26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists—the Suns finished just 36–46 and missed the playoffs.

Three coaches in three years. A thin bench. No real cap flexibility. The Beal–Booker–Durant trio never gelled. And with Bradley Beal holding a no-trade clause and Jimmy Butler no longer in play, Phoenix is short on solutions.

Durant enters the final guaranteed year of his deal next season. And if things don’t improve fast, the Suns may be forced to shop him—whether they want to or not.

Houston’s Eyes Still on Giannis

If the Rockets are going to go all-in, Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to be the guy.

According to The Athletic, they’ve already passed on Devin Booker due to cap flexibility, and backed away from Zion Williamson because of injury concerns. Giannis Antetokounmpo, despite his massive salary, reportedly remains their dream target.

The Rockets have the assets. They have the cap space. And now, they have the credibility. Udoka’s impact, a 52-win season, and a young, athletic roster have made Houston a real destination again.

What’s Next for Both Teams?

Durant’s interest signals respect—Houston’s rebuild has worked. But it also puts the Rockets at a crossroads. Push in for a 37-year-old legend? Or stay patient and wait for a better fit?

Meanwhile, the Suns must decide if KD is still central to their future—or if it’s time to move on before his contract and value expire.

Either way, the Western Conference offseason just got a lot more interesting.