Kevin Durant Opens Up on What He Wants to Do After Basketball

Kevin Durant remains one of the NBA’s most accomplished veteran players as he enters the later stages of his playing career. The 37-year-old forward is coming off his first season with the Houston Rockets, where he continued to produce at a high level despite the team’s first-round playoff exit.

Durant averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists across 78 regular-season games for Houston. His performance earned him a spot on the All-NBA Second Team, further highlighting his standing among the league’s top players.

Beyond his NBA career, Durant has also built a long connection with USA Basketball. His history with the national team includes multiple Olympic appearances and major individual records, giving him a unique place in the program as he considers what could come after his playing days.

Kevin Durant Wants to Become Team USA’s GM

Kevin Durant has revealed that one of his main goals after basketball is to become the general manager of Team USA for a future Olympic Games.

In an interview with Boardroom, Durant explained that he regularly thinks about new things he wants to accomplish. He identified leading the U.S. men’s national team in an executive role as one of his main ambitions.

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“Every day, I think about new things that I want to do. One of my main goals is to be the GM of Team USA, for one of these Olympics one of these years,” Durant said.

Durant also discussed the possibility of exploring other opportunities after his playing career, including making content and working with players.

Durant said, “I just feel like I’m building a lot of great relationships. I’m doing a lot of cool every day and something to fall in my lap.”

Grant Hill currently serves as the managing director of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team.

His responsibilities include roster construction, coaching hires and player selection for major international competitions.

For Durant, the role would provide a way to remain connected to the national team after his playing career ends.

Kevin Durant’s Team USA Legacy

Kevin Durant’s interest in a future Team USA leadership role comes after years of success with the national program.

The Houston Rockets star has won four Olympic gold medals with the United States and is the leading scorer in Team USA’s Olympic basketball history.

He also holds the Olympic records for rebounds, field goals made and three-point field goals made for the national team.

Kevin Durant has been named the USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year three times, the most in the award’s history. Other multiple-time winners include Michael Jordan, Alonzo Mourning and Carmelo Anthony.

His NBA resume is similarly decorated. Durant has won two NBA championships and two NBA Finals MVP awards, earned six All-NBA First Team selections and captured four scoring titles. He also won an NBA MVP award.

The next Olympics will take place in Los Angeles in 2028. Durant would be around 39 years old during those Games, creating uncertainty over whether he will make another appearance as a player.

Regardless of what happens with his playing career, Durant has already established a significant legacy with Team USA.

His stated ambition to eventually become its general manager would give him another potential role within a program where he has already achieved historic success.