Marcus Smart Leaves Lakers for Houston Rockets in Surprising $13 Million Deal

NBA free agency delivered another notable move on Wednesday as veteran guard Marcus Smart agreed to leave the Los Angeles Lakers and sign with the Houston Rockets. The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year accepted a two-year, $13 million contract that includes a player option for the second season, giving Houston an experienced defensive presence ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Smart made his decision Wednesday morning, with his agents, Jason Glushon and Josh Ketroser, informing Rockets officials. The signing reunites Smart with Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, under whom he enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career with the Boston Celtics.

Marcus Smart Reunites With Ime Udoka After Leaving Los Angeles Lakers

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Smart agreed to a two-year, $13 million contract with Houston after declining his player option with the Lakers earlier in free agency.

Charania reported that Smart “made the decision Wednesday morning,” with his representatives notifying the Rockets of his choice.

The move brings Smart back together with Udoka, who coached him during the 2021-22 season in Boston. That year, Smart became the Celtics’ full-time point guard, helped lead the team to the NBA Finals and won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, becoming the first guard to earn the honor since Gary Payton in 1996.

Houston has prioritized adding veteran leadership to its backcourt, particularly after Fred VanVleet suffered a torn right ACL before last season and missed the entire campaign. His availability for the start of the upcoming season remains uncertain, making Smart a valuable addition as both a ball-handler and perimeter defender.

The Rockets have already built one of the league’s strongest defenses, finishing sixth and fifth in defensive rating over the past two seasons. Smart’s arrival gives them another experienced defender capable of guarding multiple positions while providing leadership for a roster with playoff aspirations.

The deal also represents a financial upgrade for Smart. He declined a player option worth approximately $5.4 million with the Lakers before reaching an agreement on the larger contract with Houston.

Marcus Smart Revived His Career With the Los Angeles Lakers

Smart spent just one season with the Lakers after signing a two-year contract last offseason.

Recruited in part by Luka Doncic following difficult stops with the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards, Smart appeared in 62 games, making 54 starts. He averaged 9.3 points, 3.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals while helping stabilize the Lakers’ backcourt.

His impact extended beyond the box score. According to ESPN, the Lakers outscored opponents by 256 points while Smart was on the floor, leading the team in plus-minus.

Smart also elevated his play during the postseason.

Facing the Rockets in the opening round, he averaged 14.7 points, 5.5 assists and 2.7 steals while taking on expanded playmaking responsibilities with Luka Doncic unavailable. In Game 3, Smart finished with 21 points, 10 assists and five steals, including a late defensive play that helped the Lakers force overtime before completing the comeback victory. His 2.4 steals per game ranked third among all players during the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

Houston experienced firsthand how disruptive Smart could be during that series. After losing to the Lakers in six games, the Rockets have now added one of the players who consistently challenged them throughout the matchup.

While Smart is unlikely to carry the same offensive workload he handled under Udoka in Boston, Houston is expected to rely on his defense, experience and leadership as the franchise continues building around its young core.

The signing gives the Rockets another proven veteran in a competitive Western Conference while providing Smart with a familiar coach and an opportunity to contribute to another playoff contender.