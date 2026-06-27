Rockets Eye Ime Udoka Reunion With Former NBA Defensive Player of the Year

The Houston Rockets have spent the past two years transforming from a rebuilding franchise to a playoff team.

Now they’re searching for the final ingredient.

Veteran leadership.

After back-to-back first-round playoff exits, the Rockets have emerged as a serious contender to sign Marcus Smart should the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year decline his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers and enter free agency.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, Houston is expected to pursue Smart, potentially reuniting him with head coach Ime Udoka.

The move would represent another step in the Rockets’ transition from developing young talent to chasing championships.

Rockets Eye Ime Udoka Reunion With Marcus Smart

Stein and Fischer reported late Friday that Houston has positioned itself as one of the leading suitors if Smart declines his $5.4 million player option.

“The Rockets do, however, loom as a possible free agent destination for another one of Udoka’s former players in Boston: Marcus Smart,” the insiders wrote in The Stein Line.

“League sources say that Smart, who is expected to draw interest from Houston and possibly other teams in free agency, is very much giving consideration to declining his $5.4 million player option for next season with the Lakers before Monday’s deadline to do so and then proceed to the open market.”

The connection extends far beyond familiarity.

Udoka coached Smart during the 2021-22 season in Boston, when the veteran guard captured the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award, becoming the first guard since Gary Payton in 1996 to win the honor.

That same season, Smart and Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals, taking a 2-1 series lead over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors before ultimately falling in six games.

A reunion would pair Udoka once again with one of the league’s premier defensive leaders.

Rockets Have Shifted Into Win-Now Mode

Houston’s reported pursuit aligns with the organization’s stated philosophy.

After acquiring two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant last summer, general manager Rafael Stone made it clear they were already entering their championship window.

“I just think we’re not a developmental team anymore,” general manager Rafael Stone told reporters at the time. “Our goal is definitely to win a championship.”

The Rockets have assembled one of the NBA’s most promising young cores around Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and Reed Sheppard.

Yet consecutive first-round playoff exits have exposed the importance of experience.

Ironically, Houston’s most recent elimination came against Smart and the Lakers, who defeated the Rockets 4-2 despite entering the series as underdogs.

Injuries only magnified Houston’s lack of veteran stability.

Fred VanVleet’s ACL injury before the season foreshadowed another playoff heartbreak for Houston. Then they lost another veteran in Steven Adams, who underwent season-ending ankle surgery in January. Their free agent moves—Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela—did not pan out as expected.

Kevin Durant had his healthiest regular-season run, missing only four games. But an ill-timed ankle injury limited him to only one playoff game, forcing Houston to start one of the youngest starting lineups in NBA playoff history.

Adding a battle-tested veteran like Smart would directly address one of the roster’s biggest weaknesses.

Smart Proved His Value With the Lakers

Smart revitalized his career after arriving in Los Angeles.

Despite joining the Lakers midway through the season, he led the team in plus-minus at +256, according to Statmuse, well ahead of Luka Doncic (+187) and every other teammate.

His postseason impact was even more impressive.

In 10 playoff games, Smart averaged 12.9 points, 5.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.0 blocks, serving as the Lakers’ defensive tone-setter.

His finest series came against Houston.

During Los Angeles’ six-game first-round victory, Smart averaged 14.7 points, 5.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.7 blocks, while shooting 44.8% from three-point range after connecting on just 33.1% during the regular season.

Although injuries limited him to 62 regular-season games, Smart still averaged 9.3 points, 3.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 28.5 minutes per contest.

Rockets Could Offer More Than a Contract

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Smart enjoyed his role with the Lakers but is seeking a new multiyear contract that includes a raise over his current $5.4 million player option.

Houston may be able to offer something equally appealing.

A reunion with Udoka would reconnect Smart with the coach under whom he enjoyed the best season of his career while allowing him to mentor one of the NBA’s youngest contenders.

For a franchise that has publicly declared its championship ambitions, Smart would represent more than another veteran addition.

He would bring the defensive intensity, playoff experience and leadership Houston has lacked during consecutive first-round exits.

Whether the Rockets can ultimately lure Smart away from Los Angeles remains to be seen.

But Stein and Fischer’s latest report suggests Houston’s pursuit is about far more than adding talent.

It’s about adding a proven winner who has already shown this young Rockets core exactly how difficult he can make life in a playoff series.