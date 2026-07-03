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NBA World Reacts To Houston Rockets Trading 10-Year Player To Hornets

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Ime Udoka of the Houston Rockets speaks with the media during NBA Media Day at Toyota Center on September 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Dorian Finney-Smith is coming off his first season with the Houston Rockets.

He finished the year with averages of 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 33.3% from the field and 27.0% from three-point range in 37 games.

On Friday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news that Finney-Smith is being traded to the Charlotte Hornets.

Charania wrote: “The Houston Rockets are trading Dorian Finney-Smith and three second-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyDorian Finney-Smith #2 of the Houston Rockets warms up prior to the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on April 24, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@LakersLead: “Rob was right all along”

@LakersNation: “It took three seconds for Houston to get off the DFS contract. 😳”

@LegendOfWinning: “Just so my Laker fans are aware. Vando basically has the exact same contract, and it took the rockets 3 seconds to get off of DFS”

@BiasedHouston: “Yeah, not a huge fan that our biggest free agent acquisition from last offseason had to be salary dumped with 3 second round picks, but here we are. One more move Mr. Stone and we can call it an offseason.”

GettyDorian Finney-Smith #2 of the Houston Rockets reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Toyota Center on March 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

@LakerCentral365: “Can you imagine after trading 3 seconds to get DFS and giving him a new deal then Rob having to trade 3 more seconds just to get off his deal? Lakers Twitter would implode and a lot of yall wanted DFS back.”

@HornetsLead: “The Charlotte Hornets are strictly in the business of acquiring assets. Spending? Don’t kid yourself.”

Keith Smith: “Dorian Finney-Smith will go into the Hornets NTMLE (used as a trade exception). Charlotte is still well under the luxury tax at about $32M or so. Houston will drop to about $3.6M under the tax, $12.2M under the first apron and $24.9M under the second apron. Three open roster spots.”

@jyotishi_sivam: “Houston signed DFS for $53M and is now paying THREE picks to give him away a year later? 🤷‍♂️☠️”

Looking At Finney-Smith

GettyDorian Finney-Smith #2 of the Houston Rockets reacts after a basket during the second half of a basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on February 19, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Finney-Smith spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.

He then had stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers (before Houston).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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NBA World Reacts To Houston Rockets Trading 10-Year Player To Hornets

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