NBA World Reacts To Houston Rockets Trading 10-Year Player To Hornets

Dorian Finney-Smith is coming off his first season with the Houston Rockets.

He finished the year with averages of 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 33.3% from the field and 27.0% from three-point range in 37 games.

On Friday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news that Finney-Smith is being traded to the Charlotte Hornets.

Charania wrote: “The Houston Rockets are trading Dorian Finney-Smith and three second-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@LakersLead: “Rob was right all along”

@LakersNation: “It took three seconds for Houston to get off the DFS contract. 😳”

@LegendOfWinning: “Just so my Laker fans are aware. Vando basically has the exact same contract, and it took the rockets 3 seconds to get off of DFS”

@BiasedHouston: “Yeah, not a huge fan that our biggest free agent acquisition from last offseason had to be salary dumped with 3 second round picks, but here we are. One more move Mr. Stone and we can call it an offseason.”

@LakerCentral365: “Can you imagine after trading 3 seconds to get DFS and giving him a new deal then Rob having to trade 3 more seconds just to get off his deal? Lakers Twitter would implode and a lot of yall wanted DFS back.”

@HornetsLead: “The Charlotte Hornets are strictly in the business of acquiring assets. Spending? Don’t kid yourself.”

Keith Smith: “Dorian Finney-Smith will go into the Hornets NTMLE (used as a trade exception). Charlotte is still well under the luxury tax at about $32M or so. Houston will drop to about $3.6M under the tax, $12.2M under the first apron and $24.9M under the second apron. Three open roster spots.”

@jyotishi_sivam: “Houston signed DFS for $53M and is now paying THREE picks to give him away a year later? 🤷‍♂️☠️”

Looking At Finney-Smith

Finney-Smith spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.

He then had stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers (before Houston).