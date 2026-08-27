Houston Rockets Officially Sign Undrafted Center to Two-Way Deal

On Wednesday, the Houston Rockets made a roster move ahead of next month’s training camp.

According to NBA.com’s official transaction logs, the Rockets have signed undrafted rookie free agent center Rafael Castro to a two-way contract.

Castro played four seasons of college basketball split between Providence and George Washington. He played for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2026 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

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There were reports that Castro agreed to sign a contract with the Bucks, but it was never confirmed. Castro now plays for the Rockets and is the third player on a two-way deal, along with Sean Pedulla and Quadir Copeland.

In his senior season at George Washington, Castro averaged 15.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Houston Rockets Part Ways with Tristen Newton

To make way for Rafael Castro, the Houston Rockets had to waive Tristen Newton, who was signed to a two-way contract. Newton has been with the Rockets since March last season. He appeared in just one game for the Rockets, scoring 12 points in the team’s regular-season finale against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Newton was the 49th overall pick of the 2024 NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers. He played five games for the Pacers before getting waived on January 1.

The Minnesota Timberwolves claimed Newton off waivers a couple of days later. He appeared in three games for the Timberwolves, though he was with the team for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old guard was still with the Timberwolves at last year’s training camp, but he was waived before the start of the season. He played in the NBA G League before the Rockets signed him in March.

Rockets Current Roster

The Houston Rockets are coming off a first-round exit at the hands of the Luka Doncic-less Los Angeles Lakers. They were without Kevin Durant in five of the six games due to knee and ankle injuries.

The Rockets also didn’t have Fred VanVleet the entire season because of a torn ACL. They didn’t address the lack of a playmaker all season long and relied on a mix of Durant, Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun and Reed Sheppard as the primary ballhandlers.

With a clear need for playmaking, as well as scoring, the Rockets addressed it this offseason. They signed Marcus Smart and Bogdan Bogdanovic in free agency and retained several players, including Tari Eason, Jae’Sean Tate and Isaiah Crawford.

Here is the current roster for the Rockets heading into training camp:

Guards: Amen Thompson, Fred VanVleet, Reed Sheppard, Marcus Smart, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sean Pedulla, Bruce Thornton and Quadir Copeland

Forwards: Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Julian Phillips, Jae’Sean Tate and Isaiah Crawford.

Centers: Alperen Sengun, Steven Adams, Clint Capela and Oscar Tshiebwe.