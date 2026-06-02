Rockets Mourn Coach Behind Historic Streak With Emotional Statement

The Houston Rockets joined the NBA community in mourning the loss of Hall of Fame coach Rick Adelman on Monday, honoring one of the most respected figures in franchise history following news of his passing at age 79.

Adelman coached the Rockets from 2007 to 2011, leading the franchise through one of its most memorable stretches of the post-Hakeem Olajuwon era.

In a statement released Monday, the Rockets and the Fertitta family paid tribute to the longtime NBA coach.

“The Houston Rockets and the Fertitta Family mourn the passing of Rick Adelman, one of the most respected and influential figures in NBA history,” the organization said.

“During his four seasons in Houston, Coach Adelman guided the Rockets with professionalism, integrity, and a deep commitment to the game.”

Rick Adelman Led Historic 22-Game Winning Streak

Adelman’s impact was felt immediately after arriving in Houston.

The Rockets hired him on May 18, 2007, five days after parting ways with Jeff Van Gundy. Houston turned to Adelman after making three playoff appearances in four seasons without advancing past the first round.

In his first season, Adelman guided the Rockets to one of the most remarkable runs in NBA history.

From January through March 2008, Houston won 22 consecutive games, the third-longest winning streak in NBA history at the time. The streak remains one of the defining accomplishments in franchise history and came despite injuries that forced the team to continually adjust its rotation.

The Rockets finished 55-27 that season before falling to the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs.

“Their role in leading the team during the 22-game winning streak in 2008 remains one of the most remarkable achievements in franchise history and will always be remembered by Rockets fans,” the organization said Monday.

Rockets’ 2009 Playoff Run Remains One of Franchise’s Grittiest Efforts

Adelman’s finest coaching job in Houston may have come a year later.

The Rockets entered the 2009 playoffs without All-Star guard Tracy McGrady, who was sidelined by injury. Despite that setback, Houston defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in six games to advance to the Western Conference semifinals for the first time since 1997.

The challenge only intensified from there.

After losing Yao Ming to injury during the second-round series against the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers, the Rockets refused to fold. Adelman’s team pushed Kobe Bryant and the Lakers to seven games, earning widespread respect throughout the league for its resilience and toughness.

The run remains one of the most admired playoff performances in franchise history despite ending short of the Western Conference Finals.

Hall of Fame Career Included More Than 1,000 Wins

Adelman won his 800th career game while coaching Houston in March 2008 against the Sacramento Kings.

By the time he retired in 2014, Adelman had accumulated 1,042 victories across 23 seasons as a head coach with the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021 and received the National Basketball Coaches Association’s Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.

The Rockets and the Fertitta family extended their condolences to Adelman’s wife, Mary Kay, and the entire Adelman family.

“His legacy will forever be a part of Rockets history and the fabric of the NBA,” the organization said.