Rockets Send Strong Signal About $208 Million Star Amen Thompson

The Houston Rockets invested $208 million in Amen Thompson this offseason, but maximizing that investment might require asking their rising star to do something different.

Thompson spent much of last season operating as Houston’s primary point guard after Fred VanVleet was sidelined. The experiment produced career-best numbers for Thompson, who averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals while starting all 79 games he played.

Yet Houston apparently sees an opportunity to put Thompson back into a less conventional role. William Guillory of The Athletic reported that VanVleet’s return and the addition of veteran guard Marcus Smart could give the Rockets that opportunity.

“The Rockets hope the return of Fred VanVleet and the arrival of Marcus Smart will allow Thompson to slot back into the do-it-all role he excelled in during his second season rather than operating as a full-time point guard like he did last season,” Guillory wrote.

That could prove significant for a player Houston just committed to with a five-year, $208 million extension.

Rockets Could Free Amen Thompson From Traditional Role

Thompson proved last season that Houston can trust him with significant ball-handling responsibilities. His 5.3 assists per game represented a career high, and his ability to create offense added another dimension to an already unusual skill set.

But proving Thompson can play point guard does not mean making him a full-time point guard is necessarily the best way to use him.

His versatility is arguably what makes him special. Thompson can defend an opponent’s top perimeter scorer, rebound like a forward, initiate offense, attack the basket and create opportunities without needing every possession to begin with the ball in his hands. Putting him into a traditional positional box risks limiting some of the unpredictability that makes him so difficult to handle. VanVleet and Smart could change that equation.

Both veterans have extensive experience handling the ball and organizing an offense. Their presence could allow head coach Ime Udoka to deploy Thompson wherever his particular skill set creates the biggest advantage on a given night. Rather than decreasing Thompson’s importance, Houston could be finding a way to expand it.

Rockets Made $208 Million Commitment to Amen Thompson

The Rockets made their belief in Thompson clear when they agreed to a five-year extension reportedly worth $208 million in September. The deal keeps one of Houston’s most important young players under team control through the 2031-32 season.

Thompson earned that commitment after making another significant leap during his third NBA season. In addition to setting career highs in scoring, assists and steals, he led the NBA in total minutes played.

Now comes the challenge of determining exactly what Houston wants its $208 million star to become. The answer might be less complicated than assigning him a permanent position.

Thompson has already demonstrated that he can handle point guard duties when Houston needs him to. With VanVleet returning and Smart joining the rotation, however, the Rockets may no longer need Thompson carrying that responsibility every night.

That could be precisely what unlocks another level. Houston paid Thompson because of everything he can do, and allowing him to become its do-it-all weapon again could be the best way to maximize one of the NBA’s most unique young players.