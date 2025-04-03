Rockets Dillon Brooks Suspended By League

Hi, Subscriber

The NBA has suspended Houston Rockets’ forward Dillon Brooks for a game after receiving his 16th technical foul of the season.

Brooks earned his 16th technical foul in the Rocket’s 143-105 win over the Utah Jazz. After posting up against Jazz guard Colin Sexton, the latter swiped the ball as he turned into his shot, and Brooks would make contact with Sexton’s groin area. After a review, officials called a technical foul on the action, which led to his suspension, which was announced by NBA Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations, Joe Dumars.

The rule in place states that after 16 technical fouls, an NBA player will be suspended one regular season game and will receive a $5,000 fine. Every technical foul following that will be an additional $5,000 fine, and every two will be another suspension.

While Brooks hoped that the NBA would rescind his technical foul, the NBA upheld the foul. This foul comes immediately Brooks received two technical fouls against the Phoenix Suns after a shoving match with forward Kevin Durant and arguing the call with on court officials.

Brooks’ brief absence will be felt by the Rockets. Brooks is a highly valuable role player for the team, who’s in the midst of a seeding battle. He’s averaging 14 points per game and playing good defense for the 50-27 Rockets as they look to hold onto the second seed in the Western Conference Playoff Bracket.

