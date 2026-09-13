Rockets’ Fred VanVleet Receives Promising Update Ahead of Training Camp

Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet missed the entirety of the 2025-26 NBA season due to a torn ACL.

With the onset of training camp rapidly approaching, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka recently provided an encouraging update on VanVleet ahead of the ’26-27 campaign.

Ime Udoka Says Fred VanVleet Is Doing ‘Great’ In Return Process

Udoka said that VanVleet is doing “great” in his return process and provided an update on the recent progress that the veteran guard has made.

“In the last month or so, he has really ramped it up in San Diego doing his rehab. He’s doing some back-to-backs, some contact. So when you get to that point, you get a little more excited, and I’m sure he is as well,” Udoka said.

“Me being a guy who’s had two ACL tears, I know there are these check marks that you have to check off and you go through the process.”

After an entire season on the sideline, it might take VanVleet a while to knock all of the rust off, but his return should be a big boon for a Rockets team that missed his offensive initiation and playmaking abilities last season. During the 2024-25 season, VanVleet averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game for Houston.

Fred VanVleet Hoping to Play in Preseason For Rockets

After such an extended stint on the sideline, VanVleet is itching to get back out onto the court, and he’s hoping to get some run in the preseason before diving directly into regular season play.

“I’ll be very disappointed if I’m not playing in the preseason,” VanVleet said in July. “What I missed the most was the outlet, the exertion, the escape of whatever our lives are in our worlds. I took for granted a lot of things of what I do because I just have been doing it every day for my whole life.”

The Rockets open up the preseason against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 9. They’ll play three total preseason games before kicking off the regular season against the Mavericks on Oct. 21.

Heading into the last season of his current contract with the Rockets, VanVleet should enter the season majorly motivated to show that he can still be a big-time impact player for a contending team.