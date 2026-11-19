Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is dealing with an eye injury. Ime Udoka said, “Alperen Sengun has swelling in his right eye and a scratched cornea in his left eye”, according to Underdog NBA (via BinkleyHoops). This is a major concern for the Rockets; Sengun has been playing like a superstar this season. There isn’t confirmation yet that he will miss a significant amount of time.

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 13: Alperen Sengun #28 of the Houston Rockets reacts after a win against the Utah Jazz during the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup at Toyota Center on November 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Coach Udoka said what was wrong with Sengun but didn’t say whether he’d miss time. There appears to be something different with each eye, and it may or may not be bigger than suspected. Houston is already without center Clint Capela, and if Sengun is out, then they will have a major problem with their frontcourt. This begs the question of who will be the backup, assuming that Steven Adams is going to start.

Another option that they have is to play small ball. They have the players to do it and are pretty good at it. Jabari Smith Jr. is a player who can play as a small-ball center and spread the floor out. This would force opposing centers to guard at the three-point line and leave the paint open, or try to match with a smaller lineup. This is a time for someone in the frontcourt to step up and show what they can do

Will Sengun Miss Some Time

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 13: Alperen Sengun #28 of the Houston Rockets goes up against Mo Bamba #44 of the Utah Jazz during the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup at Toyota Center on November 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

No one knows whether Sengun will miss significant time or not. All Udoka has said is what is wrong with each eye. Everyone may know soon how serious this is and how much time he will be out. Houston will need to make the adjustments necessary if they are without their star center. They have been dealing with injuries to their guards, and now their frontcourt is having injuries.

Sengun is one of the best centers in the league. The Rockets may have to be without him for a bit. Possibly not, but all we know for sure is that he has swelling in one eye and a scratched cornea in the other. Houston has decisions they need to make for these upcoming games.