Rockets Projected to Land James Harden for Kevin Durant in Major Trade

The Houston Rockets are pivoting after a forgettable finish to the 2025-26 season. There have been plenty of intriguing storylines surrounding the franchise this summer.

Houston has added key pieces to the roster in Marcus Smart and Bogdan Bogdanovic. The team retained forward Tari Eason. There is reason for the Rockets to feel optimistic about next season.

“Some shine has come off the Rockets because of their dispiriting playoff defeat against the short-handed Lakers, but they enjoyed another solid offseason, nonetheless. Losing three second-round picks to dump Dorian Finney-Smith’s contract hurts, but Houston doubled down on its defensive identity by adding Smart and re-signing Eason on team-friendly deals; Eason’s five-year, $81.5 million deal as a restricted free agent is one of the best value contracts of the summer,” wrote ESPN’s Zach Kram.

But perhaps the biggest topic of conversation among fans has been Kevin Durant’s future with the franchise. Is Durant a candidate to leave the Rockets this offseason, just one year after being acquired from the Phoenix Suns?

If Durant is Moved, a Rockets-James Harden Reunion Could Be on the Table

Durant may or may not be moved this offseason, but one potential trade the Rockets can’t totally dismiss is one that brings franchise icon James Harden back. Here is a proposed three-team framework that sends Durant to Cleveland in exchange for Harden.

Rockets receive: James Harden (via sign-and-trade; three-year, $112 million contract), Jarrett Allen and a 2031 first round pick

Cavs receive: Kevin Durant, Fred VanVleet and a 2028 second round pick (via DET)

Pistons receive: Dennis Schroder

This trade is hypothetical and intended as a look at how the Rockets should move Durant if they decide to trade the 16-time All-Star.

Durant remains an elite player, but the same can be said about Harden, who averaged a shade under 21 points and close to eight assists per game last season.

With Harden running the offense and Jarrett Allen taking the defensive responsibility, allowing the offensive-minded Alperen Sengun to exert his energy on scoring, the Rockets would have a much better talent balance compared to their current roster construction.

Allen, one of the league’s best rim protectors, would help create a juggernaut frontcourt defensive duo with the returning Steven Adams.

Let’s not forget the future first round pick Houston adds to its war chest. This trade would be a strong one for the Rockets.

Houston’s Stance on KD

The Rockets haven’t shown interest in moving Durant this offseason, but the opportunity to reunite with Harden might make the team think about executing a deal.

“I think there was some external trade interest from around the league because it wasn’t a magical season in Houston last year,” Fischer reported. “Every word I’ve gotten out of the Rockets organization has been that they clearly felt last year was just a very bad year of injury luck … I don’t think they ever really saw making major changes this year in Houston, this offseason at least.”

The Rockets aren’t wrong in thinking that they can hang with the top teams in the West if fully healthy next season. After all, winning 50-plus games in a season without VanVleet, the team’s top playmaker, and Adams, a cornerstone of Houston’s defensive identity, is impressive.

Maybe the Rockets give it until the trade deadline to decide what they want to do with Durant. Or maybe they retain the 12-time All-NBA performer throughout the 2026-27 season.

If the Rockets were to move Durant, a reunion with Harden cannot be counted out.