Hi, Subscriber

Rockets’ Kevin Durant Makes Bold Claim Regarding NBA MVP Award

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks
Getty
Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Toyota Center on April 10, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

During a recent appearance on the Unguarded podcast, Houston Rockets star forward Kevin Durant was asked an interesting question: As an elite NBA player, what is the more precious piece of hardware, a championship ring or the MVP award?

Durant’s answer might surprise some.

Kevin Durant Says NBA MVP Award is More Previous Than a Championship Ring

GettyOAKLAND, CA – SEPTEMBER 24: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors poses with two Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophies and two NBA Finals MVP trophies during the Golden State Warriors media day on September 24, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In Durant’s eyes, the MVP award is more precious because of the rarity of the award. While an entire roster of players wins a ring every year, only one singular player wins the MVP award, which is the sport’s highest individual accolade.

“An MVP, it’s one a year,” Durant said. “I don’t give a f–k what nobody say. The ring is incredible, and it’s a great, great moment. Great team accomplishment… But come on, everybody wants to be MVP. If you got a chance to become an MVP in the NBA… I can see if it was an MVP per team, it’s like all right, give me the ring. . . . That ring, it’s a lot that’s out of your control with the ring sometimes,” Durant said. “The MVP, you got a little bit more control in your hands when you got a chance to win an MVP.”

This story will be updated.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

0 Comments

Rockets’ Kevin Durant Makes Bold Claim Regarding NBA MVP Award

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x