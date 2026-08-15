Rockets’ Kevin Durant Makes Bold Claim Regarding NBA MVP Award

During a recent appearance on the Unguarded podcast, Houston Rockets star forward Kevin Durant was asked an interesting question: As an elite NBA player, what is the more precious piece of hardware, a championship ring or the MVP award?

Durant’s answer might surprise some.

Kevin Durant Says NBA MVP Award is More Previous Than a Championship Ring

In Durant’s eyes, the MVP award is more precious because of the rarity of the award. While an entire roster of players wins a ring every year, only one singular player wins the MVP award, which is the sport’s highest individual accolade.

“An MVP, it’s one a year,” Durant said. “I don’t give a f–k what nobody say. The ring is incredible, and it’s a great, great moment. Great team accomplishment… But come on, everybody wants to be MVP. If you got a chance to become an MVP in the NBA… I can see if it was an MVP per team, it’s like all right, give me the ring. . . . That ring, it’s a lot that’s out of your control with the ring sometimes,” Durant said. “The MVP, you got a little bit more control in your hands when you got a chance to win an MVP.”

This story will be updated.