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Rockets’ Kevin Durant Provides Direct Response to Victor Wembanyama

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 18: Kevin Durant speaks onstage during the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 and Call Of Duty in culture panel at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Javits Center on July 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Activision/Call of Duty)

Houston Rockets star forward Kevin Durant offered a direct response to San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, who recently spoke out against athletes promoting gambling companies.

It’s clear that Durant and Wembanyama aren’t on the same page on the topic.

Kevin Durant, Victor Wembanyama Not on Same Page Regarding Gambling Promotion

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 02: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns talks with Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs following the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 02, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Spurs defeated the Suns 132-121. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Durant has a business partnership with FanDuel Sportsbook, so he obviously doesn’t share the same view on the subject as Wembanyama. When asked about Wembanyama’s thoughts on the matter, Durant provided the following response:

“That’s Wemby. He’s going to do what he does. That has nothing to do with me. I really don’t think about that question at all. It’s not really on my mind as much as his. But people are going to do what they want to do.”

Ultimately, each player is entitled to their own opinions, and own endorsements, as long as it’s legal. There are probably many players who agree with Wembanyama on the matter, but there could be equally as many players on Durant’s side, who would take a check from a gambling company if the opportunity provided itself.

What Did Victor Wembanyama Say?

SAN ANTONIO, TX – SEPTEMBER 28: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs speaks during San Antonio Spurs Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center on September 28, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

In response to a question about his own interest in having a sponsorship with a prediction market or gambling company, Wembanyama shut the possibility down quickly.

“Absolutely not. I will never do that. Honestly, I think it’s very sad to see some players promote it. Everybody does whatever they want, but without me,” Wembanyama said.

“. . . Obviously, we earn millions and millions. This is not our biggest strength,” he added. “Our biggest strength is inspiring, and we can inspire in a good way or a bad way. I want to inspire in a good way. That’s the strongest thing I can do.”

Wembanyama is clearly a guy who won’t attach his name to just anything for the sake of a dollar, which is commendable. While the approach might hurt him financially, it will help him remain comfortable in his own skin.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Rockets’ Kevin Durant Provides Direct Response to Victor Wembanyama

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