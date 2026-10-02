Rockets’ Kevin Durant Provides Direct Response to Victor Wembanyama

Houston Rockets star forward Kevin Durant offered a direct response to San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, who recently spoke out against athletes promoting gambling companies.

It’s clear that Durant and Wembanyama aren’t on the same page on the topic.

Kevin Durant, Victor Wembanyama Not on Same Page Regarding Gambling Promotion

Durant has a business partnership with FanDuel Sportsbook, so he obviously doesn’t share the same view on the subject as Wembanyama. When asked about Wembanyama’s thoughts on the matter, Durant provided the following response:

“That’s Wemby. He’s going to do what he does. That has nothing to do with me. I really don’t think about that question at all. It’s not really on my mind as much as his. But people are going to do what they want to do.”

Ultimately, each player is entitled to their own opinions, and own endorsements, as long as it’s legal. There are probably many players who agree with Wembanyama on the matter, but there could be equally as many players on Durant’s side, who would take a check from a gambling company if the opportunity provided itself.

What Did Victor Wembanyama Say?

In response to a question about his own interest in having a sponsorship with a prediction market or gambling company, Wembanyama shut the possibility down quickly.

“Absolutely not. I will never do that. Honestly, I think it’s very sad to see some players promote it. Everybody does whatever they want, but without me,” Wembanyama said.

“. . . Obviously, we earn millions and millions. This is not our biggest strength,” he added. “Our biggest strength is inspiring, and we can inspire in a good way or a bad way. I want to inspire in a good way. That’s the strongest thing I can do.”

Wembanyama is clearly a guy who won’t attach his name to just anything for the sake of a dollar, which is commendable. While the approach might hurt him financially, it will help him remain comfortable in his own skin.