Rockets’ Kevin Durant Shares Heartfelt Russell Westbrook Message After Retirement

Kevin Durant remembered Russell Westbrook differently than most people saw him.

The fury arrived at night, when Westbrook attacked the rim as if it had offended him and dragged an entire arena into his emotional current. Behind that public force, Durant saw a quieter teammate—disciplined, deliberate and usually finished working before everyone else arrived.

Durant, now the Houston Rockets’ centerpiece, shared that side of Westbrook in a heartfelt social media post after the former NBA MVP announced his retirement following 18 seasons.

Durant recalled asking Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Maurice Cheeks whether it was harder to work out before or after practice. Durant typically stayed late. Westbrook had already completed his session by morning.

Cheeks told him the early workout was probably more difficult.

“Since then, it’s been my routine,” Durant wrote.

It was a small story with a large point. Westbrook’s influence on Durant—and on a generation of players who followed—could not always be measured by a box score or captured by the emotions that became central to his public identity.

“A lot of people looked at the emotions on the court and thought Russ was loud,” Durant wrote. “Nah, to me, he was quiet and methodical.”

Kevin Durant Honors Russell Westbrook’s Work Ethic

Durant said Westbrook led through repetition rather than speeches. Once the arena lights came on, everything stored inside him spilled out.

“He let everything out and experienced pure freedom,” Durant wrote. “It was inspiring as his teammate.”

That description carries particular weight coming from Durant, whose own routine has become part of the culture surrounding the Rockets. Durant averaged 26 points while shooting 52% from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range during his first Houston season, earning All-NBA second-team honors.

Westbrook spent only one season with the Rockets, but it was among the last campaigns of his prime. Reunited with James Harden in 2019-20, he averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and seven assists while earning All-NBA third-team recognition.

A Houston reunion with Durant briefly became an intriguing possibility last fall. Durant said then that playing with Westbrook again “would be dope” and argued that his former teammate deserved to leave the league on his own terms.

Westbrook eventually joined Sacramento for his final season, averaging 15.2 points, 6.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

An NBA Partnership That Endured

Westbrook retired as the NBA’s career leader with 209 triple-doubles. The nine-time All-Star, 2017 MVP and two-time scoring champion also finished fifth in career assists and 14th in points.

Durant’s tribute, however, was not about numbers. It was about morning workouts, injuries, card games, arguments, flights and the 2012 NBA Finals run they shared as young Thunder stars.

“I don’t care what happens, can’t erase what it was,” Durant wrote.

He congratulated Westbrook’s wife, Nina, their children and the extended Westbrook family before offering one final message.

“Keep inspiring in the next phase of life, champ.”

For Durant, Westbrook’s career was not defined solely by what people watched him do. It was shaped by all the work they never saw.