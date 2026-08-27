Rockets Proposed to Trade Kevin Durant to Warriors in Major 4-Player NBA Trade

The Houston Rockets are looking to recapture an upward trajectory after a shaky 2025-26 season.

ESPN’s Michael C. Wright believes there’s a chance the Rockets re-establish themselves in a tough Western Conference next season with multiple key players expected to return healthy from injury.

“Clearly, Oklahoma City and San Antonio reside in the top tier, but Houston might have a fighting chance,” Wright wrote. (Kevin) Durant will be more familiar in Year 2, and the Rockets won’t be using a by-committee approach at point guard this season with the expected return of Fred VanVleet, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear before the start of training camp last season. Big man Steven Adams will be back, too, after undergoing season-ending left ankle surgery in January. (Amen) Thompson and Reed Sheppard were thrown into the fire with larger roles last season and showed growth that will pay off this season. Sengun also won’t be charged with facilitating offense like he did last season. That should free him up to pummel opponents more in the paint.”

That brings us to Durant, Houston’s best player, who has been in the rumor mill once again … for what seems like the fifth offseason in a row. Durant is still elite and will certainly have suitors if the Rockets don’t swat away incoming trade interest. Now, should they be open to moving their 16-time All-Star?

Hypothetical Trade: Kevin Durant Back to the Warriors

The Warriors are ready to take all the starpower it can get. After all, Steph Curry isn’t getting any younger, and his chances to win a fifth NBA championship are dwindling by the day. With the Warriors having, by most standards, a pretty underwhelming offseason, how about a late-offseason blockbuster to shake things up in the West?

So, what could the Rockets get back from the Warriors in a trade for Durant?

Rockets receive: Jimmy Butler, De’Anthony Melton and first round picks in 2027 and 2033

Warriors receive: Kevin Durant

For the Rockets, the idea here is to ship Durant and re-calibrate the team around rising superstar big man Alperen Sengun. That first round pick in 2027 is attractive, especially for a younger team still building up its pool of young stars. As for Butler, Houston would be taking on an expiring $57 million deal. With Butler set to return around midseason from an ACL injury, the Rockets would hope Butler returns to star form and builds his trade value quite high. From there, moving Butler could yield further draft capital.

And who knows, if Butler returns around February and plays like an All-Star, the Rockets can make noise in the West with Butler’s winning pedigree and leadership.

Would Golden State Accept a Durant Reunion?

At this point, the Warriors have to bring in some kind of help around Curry, their aging two-time league MVP who will be eligible for a contract extension soon.

As for a Durant reunion, NBA insider Brett Siegel reported this offseason that the Warriors are not counting out that possibility.

“Sources say the organization has not completely moved on from the idea of one day reuniting Curry with former Warrior and two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant,” Siegel wrote. “Lacob and the Warriors would welcome Durant back with open arms, much like they were prepared to do in 2025 before he and his business partner Rich Kleiman stopped the trade deadline deal in its tracks.”

The Warriors would get considerably better with Durant, though it is very debatable whether they would become a championship contender.

Meanwhile, the Rockets would have an intriguing path to shed major salary and potentially add crucial pieces to the roster in the near future.