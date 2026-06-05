Rockets’ Kevin Durant Spotted With Mysterious Woman, Tries to Hide Behind A Bush

The NBA offseason is always slow, but the gossip never really is. Kevin Durant has been one of the league’s most private stars for years now, and yet somehow, he keeps finding himself in the middle of a story.

Durant was recently spotted leaving Nobu Malibu, a high-end restaurant in Los Angeles, per Daily Mail’s Jake Fenner. He wasn’t alone.

Kevin Durant Spotted Leaving Nobu Malibu With Unidentified Woman

Based​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ on Fenner’s article, Durant attempted to hide behind a tall bush near the restaurant while the woman was inside. After a while, she came out, and they got in the same car and drove away. The lady’s identity remains unknown.

She could have been just a friend, a date or even a relative. The truth is no one knows. What made the biggest impression was Durant, being one of the most well-known faces of basketball, hiding behind a bush to avoid photographers. That little incident speaks ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌volumes.

Durant, 37, just wrapped up his first season with the Houston Rockets after arriving in a massive seven-team trade last summer. He averaged 26.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game across 78 regular season games, and even surpassed Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list. The regular season was everything the Rockets hoped for.

But​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the playoffs were a different story. Durant suffered a knee problem just before the first-round match-up with the Lakers, so he didn’t play in Game 1. Though he still played in Game 2 despite the pain, he didn’t even step on the court in the last three games as he recovered from an ankle injury. Houston got knocked out, and right after that came the offseason ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌questions.

Kevin Durant Dating History and the Liz Cambage Rumors

This Malibu sighting comes months after Durant was linked to former WNBA star Liz Cambage. The two were spotted together at a Drake concert in August 2025, and Cambage’s Instagram Story post with him got people talking fast.

Cambage shut it down herself in an October 2025 interview with TMZ Sports. “You think I’m gonna hard launch a relationship shooting a jump shot at a Drake concert?!” she said, before adding: “Just hoops, baby.”

That was that. Durant has never publicly commented on any of it, which is pretty on-brand for him. In a 2024 podcast appearance, he said clearly: “I don’t want a girlfriend.” He’s been consistent about it since.

Whether this new sighting in Malibu means anything is anyone’s guess. Durant’s not talking, the woman hasn’t been identified, and the only confirmed detail is that he really did try to hide behind a bush. The Rockets need him healthy and locked in for next season, and right now, that matters a lot more than anything else.