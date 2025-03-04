Rockets Reportedly Keeping Tab on $54.7 Million Superstar

The Houston Rockets have emerged as one of the NBA’s biggest surprises this season. Ime Udoka’s roster sits fifth in the Western Conference and has impressed throughout the year.

If the Rockets maintain their strong form, the front office is expected to upgrade the roster in the summer. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Houston is keeping a close eye on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Both stars are navigating a challenging season with the Phoenix Suns.

“It is now opening the door for anything and everything to be a possibility in Phoenix,” Amick said. “…We know the Houston’s of the world have been looking at Devin Booker and KD.”

It’s unlikely that Booker is traded this summer. However, Durant is widely expected to hit the trade market. The veteran forward will earn $54.7 million next season before hitting unrestricted free agency in 2026, unless he signs a contract extension.

Durant’s future projects to be away from the Suns. Nevertheless, the Rockets front office is unlikely to part with the number of assets it would take to bring Durant to Texas. It’s logical to assume the Rockets still plan on developing the young talent on the roster.

Stephen A. Smith Believes Durant Should Join OKC

According to veteran analyst Stephen A. Smith, who was speaking in a recent episode of ESPN’s ‘Get Up,’ the Oklahoma City Thunder could emerge as a landing spot or Durant.

“The Oklahoma City Thunder should go and get Kevin Durant back,” Smith said. “If you lose this year, if you don’t get it done this year, they should go back and get Kevin Durant. They’ve got so many assets, they have stuff to give away. They can’t possibly use all of them. Phoenix is in desperate need of assets now, obviously that’s something that could potentially alienate Devin Booker, because he’s not trying to be a part of a rebuilding or reclamation project. But if you are the Phoenix Suns and you’re trying to get what you can for an aging Kevin Durant, albeit a superstar, who is aging, then you call the Oklahoma City Thunder.”

Kevin Durant spent his first nine seasons with the Thunder franchise. Eigth of those years came in Oklahoma. Yet, his first season with the franchise was in Seattle. Sam Presti has every reason to covet Durant. However, if the Suns demand too much, gutting the Thunder’s bench depth, Oklahoma City may look to avoid making the move.

Suns and Durant Expected to Work Together

A March 2 report from ESPN’s Shams Charania has reported that Durant and the Suns front office will work in tandem to find him a new home.

“Unless there is a significant run here into the playoffs for the Phoenix Suns, league sources believe that there will be real changes coming to the Suns. From a roster standpoint, that likely starts with Kevin Durant,” Charania said. “This offseason, from my understanding, what it would look like is that the Suns and Durant will work together on any potential trade to a contender.”

The Suns are nearing the end of Durant’s time in Phoenix. Finding a team willing to absorb his contract and surrender the necessary assets won’t be easy. However, if he signs a contract extension and maintains his elite production, the Suns could spark a bidding war. After all, he’s a future Hall of Famer and one of the most gifted scorers in NBA history.

It’s no surprise the Suns want to retool their roster. Unfortunately for them, that could send Durant or Booker to Houston. If that happens, the Western Conference’s power balance could shift in an instant.