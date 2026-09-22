Rockets’ Steven Adams Sends Hilarious Warning to Entire NFL, NBA Ahead of GTA 6 Release

The Houston Rockets center Steven Adams has a warning for NFL and NBA fans, and it has nothing to do with an upcoming opponent. The veteran center believes this coming November could be a rough month for sports, but his reasoning is far more entertaining than injuries or schedules. His concern? The arrival of Grand Theft Auto VI.

Adams recently joked that athletes across multiple leagues might find it difficult to focus once the video game becomes available. Beyond NBA players, the New Zealand native called out the NFL, along with coaches and scouts responsible for keeping everyone prepared. His assessment left nobody off the hook.

“You guys should anticipate November. The performance of the league, leaguewide, GTA is dropping,” Adams said. “Look at the NFL, look at all the leagues and watch them plummet, mate.”

Steven Adams Predicts Trouble for NFL and NBA in November

Adams wasn’t finished there. He suggested the distraction would last about one month before athletes returned to their usual standards. He wasn’t nearly as optimistic about the people drawing up game plans.

“The boys will get it done. Hopefully they finish the game,” Adams said. “Coaching as well, and the scouts, it’ll be horrendous, mate. Just for November, but it should bounce back in December, mate.”

The joke has a well-timed punchline. Rockstar Games has scheduled GTA VI for Nov. 19, 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, arriving during the NFL season and the NBA’s opening month. New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is already counting down to the release, giving Adams’ NFL warning a fitting target.

Of course, there is no evidence that a video game will cause athletes to play worse. Adams was having fun with an entertainment event that has generated anticipation, making his imaginary scouting crisis part of the joke rather than a serious prediction. Online, one fan even joked about a future injury designation: “DNP: Vice City.”

Rockets Veteran Turns GTA VI Release Into Sports-Wide Warning

Adams’ comments also offered an amusing glimpse into something professional athletes share with the fans watching them. An NBA center and an NFL quarterback might have different responsibilities, but both can spend their free time waiting for the same video game. Apparently, the coaches and scouts are not immune, either.

For Houston, basketball questions will be settled on the court, not in Vice City. Adams has built his NBA career on rebounding, physical screens and doing the work that rarely dominates highlight reels. This time, however, his off-court prediction has put him in a conversation that extends well beyond basketball.

When November arrives, NFL and NBA fans can judge whether Adams’ warning deserves another laugh. If a team looks distracted, somebody might have to ask its players how far they’ve made it in GTA VI.