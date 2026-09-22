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Rockets’ Steven Adams Sends Hilarious Warning to Entire NFL, NBA Ahead of GTA 6 Release

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San Antonio Spurs v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Seven
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OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 30: Former Oklahoma City Thunder Steven Adams smiles for a photo during the third quarter in Game Seven against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 30, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Houston Rockets center Steven Adams has a warning for NFL and NBA fans, and it has nothing to do with an upcoming opponent. The veteran center believes this coming November could be a rough month for sports, but his reasoning is far more entertaining than injuries or schedules. His concern? The arrival of Grand Theft Auto VI.

Denver Nuggets v Houston Rockets
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 21: Steven Adams #12 of the Houston Rockets defends the pass attempt of Nikola Jokić #15 of the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter of the game at Toyota Center on November 21, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Adams recently joked that athletes across multiple leagues might find it difficult to focus once the video game becomes available. Beyond NBA players, the New Zealand native called out the NFL, along with coaches and scouts responsible for keeping everyone prepared. His assessment left nobody off the hook.

“You guys should anticipate November. The performance of the league, leaguewide, GTA is dropping,” Adams said. “Look at the NFL, look at all the leagues and watch them plummet, mate.”

Steven Adams Predicts Trouble for NFL and NBA in November

Adams wasn’t finished there. He suggested the distraction would last about one month before athletes returned to their usual standards. He wasn’t nearly as optimistic about the people drawing up game plans.

“The boys will get it done. Hopefully they finish the game,” Adams said. “Coaching as well, and the scouts, it’ll be horrendous, mate. Just for November, but it should bounce back in December, mate.”

The joke has a well-timed punchline. Rockstar Games has scheduled GTA VI for Nov. 19, 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, arriving during the NFL season and the NBA’s opening month. New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is already counting down to the release, giving Adams’ NFL warning a fitting target.

Of course, there is no evidence that a video game will cause athletes to play worse. Adams was having fun with an entertainment event that has generated anticipation, making his imaginary scouting crisis part of the joke rather than a serious prediction. Online, one fan even joked about a future injury designation: “DNP: Vice City.”

Rockets Veteran Turns GTA VI Release Into Sports-Wide Warning

Adams’ comments also offered an amusing glimpse into something professional athletes share with the fans watching them. An NBA center and an NFL quarterback might have different responsibilities, but both can spend their free time waiting for the same video game. Apparently, the coaches and scouts are not immune, either.

Chicago Bulls v Houston Rockets
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 13: Steven Adams #12 of the Houston Rockets looks to pass during the game against the Chicago Bulls at Toyota Center on January 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

For Houston, basketball questions will be settled on the court, not in Vice City. Adams has built his NBA career on rebounding, physical screens and doing the work that rarely dominates highlight reels. This time, however, his off-court prediction has put him in a conversation that extends well beyond basketball.

When November arrives, NFL and NBA fans can judge whether Adams’ warning deserves another laugh. If a team looks distracted, somebody might have to ask its players how far they’ve made it in GTA VI.

Anthony G Halkias II Anthony G. Halkias II is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy Sports. He also serves as the Lead Writer for SteelerNation.com and has covered college football and basketball for Sports Illustrated. More about Anthony G Halkias II

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Rockets’ Steven Adams Sends Hilarious Warning to Entire NFL, NBA Ahead of GTA 6 Release

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